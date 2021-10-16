Freshman running back Armoni Goodwin and freshman wide receiver Deion Smith were unavailable against Florida after not practicing this week.
Goodwin and Smith spent the game dressed in sweats along with more than a dozen other injured LSU players.
Most of the injuries were already known, such as those to sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, sophomore safety Major Burns and junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Those three players walked along the sideline with crutches. Burns, who coach Ed Orgeron said may return in three weeks, is the only one of three who could play again soon. He wore a boot on his left leg.
Backup offensive lineman Charles Turner, who practiced Wednesday in a gold, non-contact jersey, didn't dress out.
The unavailable players were:
WR Kayshon Boutte, So.
CB Eli Ricks, So.
DE Andre Anthony, Sr.
RB John Emery, Jr.
WR Deion Smith, Fr.
CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
LB Josh White, So.
DE Ali Gaye, Sr.
QB Myles Brennan, Sr.
WR Chris Hilton, Fr.
RB Armoni Goodwin, Fr.
RB Tre Bradford, So.
S Major Burns, So.
LB Antoine Sampah, So.
DL Landon Jackson, Fr.
LB Jared Small, Sr.
OL Kardell Thomas, So.
OL Charles Turner, So.
OL Thomas Perry, So.
WR Jack Rilling, Fr.
DT Joseph Evans, So.
Staff writer Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.