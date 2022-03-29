Brayden Jobert said all he did was get his foot down early and shorten his stroke.
After adding a pair of home runs against UL-Monroe on Tuesday night, the LSU slugger now has hit five home runs in the past three games.
In back-to-back innings, two different UL-Monroe pitchers watched Jobert throw his hands up and point to the sky just steps before reaching the plate in LSU’s 15-4 victory at Alex Box Stadium.
Jobert started off the year by smashing four home runs through the first six games, solidifying his spot as the starting designated hitter after Cade Beloso injured his knee in a pre-game huddle before the season opener against Maine.
Then he went 1 for 9 in the Shriners Classic against a higher level of competition, and he struggled to get on base against Tulane and Texas A&M with no hits or walks through 12 at-bats in a four-game stretch from March 15-20. He broke the drought in the bottom of the sixth inning of the final game against the Aggies, knocking an RBI single up the middle.
Drew Bianco started in his place for the opening game against Florida on Friday. After Jobert reclaimed his starting spot Saturday, he’s hit with a vengeance.
On Tuesday, Jobert finished 3 for 4 with two home runs and an RBI double, surpassing teammate Jacob Berry as the team leader in home runs with nine this season. His seven RBIs against the Warhawks tied the most by an LSU player since Antoine Duplantis in March 2017 against Georgia.
But before the fun, the Tigers (18-7) were down 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
Devin Fontenot, normally a reliever, got his first start of the season, but it didn’t go as well as planned. He surrendered a solo homer on a 2-2 count to leadoff hitter Mason Holt. He also walked Ryan Cupit and gave up a single to Grant Schulz before escaping the inning with a flyout and two strikeouts.
The 1-0 lead didn’t last long for the Warhawks.
LSU scored six runs on five hits in the bottom of the first. Cade Doughty, leading off for the third game in a row, singled to left field and was followed by Dylan Crews, who lined the ball to shortstop to reach via an error. Berry’s knock to right field drove home the first run for LSU. After Jordan Thompson drew a walk, Jobert’s double drove home three more for 4-1 advantage. Gavin Dugas and Hayden Travinski finished each had an RBI hit to cap the inning — enough for the Warhawks to take Mikel Howell off the mound and call on Henry Shuffler before the third out was recorded.
The Warhawks used 10 pitchers but ultimately gave up 13 earned runs, eight hits and struck out only three.
Holt had a big night at the plate for the Warhawks (8-14-1), driving in three of his team's four runs. His second home run came in the top of the fourth to pull UL-Monroe to 7-4.
That was the closest the Warhawks would get as Jobert hammered his first home run in the sixth to right center and Doughty’s flyout added a ninth run. Jobert hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning after a passed ball scored the 10th run, making the score 13-4.
Four out of the six LSU pitchers used did not allow a run. Fontenot allowed the one run in his inning of work, and the other three runs were earned off of reliever Cale Lansville.