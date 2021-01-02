LSU starting left guard Ed Ingram has announced he will return for his senior season, which means the Tigers now have every starting interior lineman returning in 2021.
Ingram, a 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior, was eligible to leave early for the NFL draft, but he has instead decided to come back for his final season of eligibility.
"Another year?" Ingram tweeted Saturday night. "Ehhh what the heck, let's ride."
Ingram is the fifth player to announce his return to the Tigers after the season ended on Dec. 19 with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss, and he's the third offensive lineman to make such a decision.
Starting center Liam Shanahan and right guard Chasen Hines both have chosen to come back for another year.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said he would be actively re-recruiting players going into the offseason, particularly those on the offensive line.
"I think that we're going to have a little bit more of guys staying than have left before," Orgeron said in December. "I'm going to talk to a lot of guys that have the opportunity to have an extra year and come back, especially on the offensive line. I think I can get most of those guys back, we'll see."
Starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal and right tackle Austin Deculus are both eligible to leave for the NFL draft, and both players have not yet announced their decisions.
If Orgeron can convince Rosenthal and Deculus to stay, it will avoid a potential depth issue on the offensive line. LSU signed just one offensive lineman — four-star tackle Garrett Dellinger — during the early signing period, and the Tigers missed on five-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who revealed he'd signed with Clemson on Saturday.
Orgeron said he'd be focusing on using many of the team's five remaining scholarship slots on offensive linemen through high school recruiting, junior college transfers and the NCAA transfer portal.
Three-star offensive guard Kimo Makaneole, the nation's No. 28 offensive guard according to 247Sports, committed to LSU on Friday, and he is lined up to sign with the Tigers in February.