LSU coach Ed Orgeron is one of 22 coaches who has been named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Midseason Watch List, the organization announced Thursday.
Named after College Football Hall of Famer and former Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the Dodd Trophy "celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity," according to the award's official website, and it takes into consideratoin the program's performance, Academic Progress Rate, and a coach's "commitment to service and charity in the community."
“This group of coaches go out every single day and work hard to embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd cared about so much,” Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in a news release. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”
No. 2 LSU (6-0) has reached its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 under Orgeron, who is in the middle of his third season as head coach of the Tigers.
Orgeron has a 31-9 record at LSU, and six of the victories have come against Top 10 teams. LSU added two more to that total with wins over then-No. 9 Texas and then-No. 7 Florida this season.
LSU plays at Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
2019 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
|Coach
|School
|Current AP Ranking
|Current record
|APR score
|Paul Chryst
|Wisconsin
|No. 6
|6-0
|979
|Mario Cristobal
|Oregon
|No. 12
|5-1
|968
|Sonny Dykes
|SMU
|No. 19
|6-0
|967
|Herm Edwards
|Arizona State
|No. 17
|5-1
|980
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa
|No. 23
|4-2
|973
|Luke Fickell
|Cincinnati
|No. 21
|5-1
|983
|P.J. Fleck
|Minnesota
|No. 20
|6-0
|978
|James Franklin
|Penn State
|No. 7
|6-0
|979
|Jim Harbaugh
|Michigan
|No. 16
|5-1
|982
|Bryan Harsin
|Boise State
|No. 14
|6-0
|979
|Tom Herman
|Texas
|No. 15
|4-2
|972
|Brian Kelly
|Notre Dame
|No. 8
|5-1
|966
|Gus Malzahn
|Auburn
|No. 11
|5-1
|982
|Dan Mullen
|Florida
|No. 9
|6-1
|975
|Ed Orgeron
|LSU
|No. 2
|6-0
|951
|Chris Petersen
|Washington
|No. 25
|5-2
|991
|Matt Rhule
|Baylor
|No. 18
|6-0
|976
|Lincoln Riley
|Oklahoma
|No. 5
|6-0
|966
|Nick Saban
|Alabama
|No. 1
|6-0
|984
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|No. 10
|5-1
|963
|Dabo Swinney
|Clemson
|No. 3
|6-0
|992
|Kyle Whittingham
|Utah
|No. 13
|5-1
|989