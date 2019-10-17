BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 2289.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he comes off the field following the touchdown in the first half against Utah State, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is one of 22 coaches who has been named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Midseason Watch List, the organization announced Thursday.

Named after College Football Hall of Famer and former Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the Dodd Trophy "celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity," according to the award's official website, and it takes into consideratoin the program's performance, Academic Progress Rate, and a coach's "commitment to service and charity in the community."

“This group of coaches go out every single day and work hard to embody the scholarship, leadership and integrity that Coach Dodd cared about so much,” Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation, said in a news release. “This award is more than just winning on the field, and every one of these coaches cares deeply about seeing his players grow and mature as young men on top of winning football games. That is what The Dodd Trophy is all about.”

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score

No. 2 LSU (6-0) has reached its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 under Orgeron, who is in the middle of his third season as head coach of the Tigers.

Orgeron has a 31-9 record at LSU, and six of the victories have come against Top 10 teams. LSU added two more to that total with wins over then-No. 9 Texas and then-No. 7 Florida this season.

LSU plays at Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Mailbag: LSU football beat reporter Brooks Kubena answers your LSU-Mississippi State questions

2019 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List

CoachSchoolCurrent AP RankingCurrent recordAPR score
Paul ChrystWisconsinNo. 6 6-0979
Mario CristobalOregonNo. 12 5-1968
Sonny DykesSMUNo. 19 6-0967
Herm EdwardsArizona StateNo. 17 5-1980
Kirk FerentzIowaNo. 23 4-2973
Luke FickellCincinnatiNo. 21 5-1983
P.J. FleckMinnesotaNo. 20 6-0978
James FranklinPenn StateNo. 7 6-0979
Jim HarbaughMichiganNo. 16 5-1982
Bryan HarsinBoise StateNo. 14 6-0979
Tom HermanTexasNo. 15 4-2972
Brian KellyNotre DameNo. 8 5-1966
Gus MalzahnAuburnNo. 11 5-1982
Dan MullenFloridaNo. 9 6-1975
Ed OrgeronLSUNo. 2 6-0951
Chris PetersenWashingtonNo. 25 5-2991
Matt RhuleBaylorNo. 18 6-0976
Lincoln RileyOklahomaNo. 5 6-0966
Nick SabanAlabamaNo. 1 6-0984
Kirby SmartGeorgiaNo. 10 5-1963
Dabo SwinneyClemsonNo. 3 6-0992
Kyle WhittinghamUtahNo. 13 5-1989

LSU's defense has depth, the answer to staying fresh with an up-tempo, spread offense

LSU's found security in its running backs at the right time; 'They understand what we need to do'

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments