Just over two weeks before the early signing period, LSU lost a commitment from one of its earliest pledges of the 2021 recruiting class.
Anthony Hundley, a three-star defensive tackle from Florida, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he is de-committing from LSU.
"At this time I have decided to reopen my recruitment and de-commit from LSU," Hundley wrote. "I want to make sure I find the place that is best for me, somewhere I can call home. I will be taking the next couple weeks to make this decision and will be graduating and enrolling early."
Hundley was LSU's third commitment of the 2021 recruiting class. He announced his commitment to the Tigers in November 2019, just after LSU beat Ole Miss on the way to its 15-0, national championship season.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Hundley, a Miami native who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is the nation's No. 27 defensive tackle, according to 247Sport, and he holds offers from schools like Miami, Florida State and Georgia Tech.
LSU now has 21 players committed to its 2021 class, which ranks No. 3 nationally behind Alabama and Ohio State.
The NCAA's early signing period is Dec. 16-18.