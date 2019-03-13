Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade won’t be returning to the Tigers bench until he sits down to answer questions from university administrators about reported FBI wiretaps capturing Wade talking to a federally indicted hoops middleman about recruiting.

Wade’s attorney told LSU in a Tuesday evening letter that the coach would talk about allegations once the wide-ranging federal investigation in college basketball corruption concludes, said Tom Skinner, LSU’s general counsel and vice president for legal affairs.

That appears to make Wade’s return anytime this season exceedingly unlikely, no matter how deep of a run the No. 9 Tigers make in the upcoming NCAA Tournament unless the coach decides to reverse course, given that defense attorneys are expected to subpoena Wade to testify at a federal criminal trial scheduled to start April 22, well after the championship game.

Athletic director Joe Alleva and other LSU officials made clear Wade could return this season if he changes his mind, agrees to a meeting, provides an explanation for his reported comments on the FBI wiretaps and denies wrongdoing.

The Advocate wasn't immediately able to reach Wade's attorney for comment.

Standout freshman guard Javonte Smart, whose recruitment Wade appears to be discussing in the wiretapped call with Christian Dawkins, could return for the Tigers as soon as Friday, depending on the results of an ongoing internal investigation expected to wrap up in the coming days.

Wade discusses a “strong-ass offer” for a recruit — apparently Smart, then a star at Baton Rouge’s Scotlandville Magnet High School — in the June 2017 phone call with Dawkins and vented frustration about delays in his recruitment to LSU.

Wade expressed frustration in the call about a handler for the player who felt the “offer” was “tilted toward taking care of the mom, taking care of the kid,” according to ESPN and Yahoo Sports, which reported the contents of the wiretaps last Thursday. Wade said the handler wanted a bigger “piece of the pie in the deal.”

LSU officials already questioned Smart and his mother, Melinda, about the reported wiretaps and any potential violations of NCAA rules, which strictly forbid payments to players or their families. Skinner, the LSU general counsel, said NCAA investigators participated in those interviews.

The university also identified two other people who might be in the unnamed handler referenced in the wiretapped calls, said Skinner, the LSU general counsel. Both agreed to speak with the university.

Wade initially agreed to talk to Alleva last Thursday night, hours after the two news outlets reported the wiretaps, Alleva said.

But Wade’s attorney later cancelled the Friday meeting with Alleva, LSU President F. King Alexander, other top university brass and NCAA investigators and was indefinitely suspended that day, Alleva told The Advocate in an editorial board meeting on Wednesday which also included Skinner, senior associate athletic director Robert Munson and Jason Droddy, Alexander’s chief of staff.

Alleva and Munson joined the interview by phone from Nashville, where they’re meeting with Southeastern Conference officials ahead of the SEC tournament, which starts today.

The exact nature of the "strong-ass offer" wasn't made explicit in the wiretap, Yahoo Sports and ESPN reported, but the context of the conversation — including an apparent joke by Wade about compensating more than the "rookie minimum" — raises the possibility of paying a recruit or his family, which is strictly prohibited by NCAA rules.

Federal prosecutors reached plea deals with several former assistant college coaches for handing out such payments — or taking bribes to steer current college players toward particular professional agents — earlier this year.

The federal government contends the payoffs to amateur players amounted to a conspiracy to defraud universities because the payments made players ineligible for their scholarships and exposed the universities to potential NCAA sanctions.

Defense attorneys for Dawkins and co-defendants Jim Gatto and Merl Code — both Adidas staffers who allegedly used the payoffs to steer recruits toward sponsored schools and future endorsement deals — contend coaches and other university officials knew about the payments and profited off the sport.

Alleva said he hopes Wade will eventually be cleared of any NCAA violations and return as LSU’s head basketball coach.

But Wade’s refusal to even discuss the latest reported wiretaps with university officials violated the coach’s contract and left LSU with no option but to suspend the coach, Alleva and Skinner said.

The reported contents of the wiretaps raise potentially troubling questions, Skinner said, which require a response from Wade. Without a denial of violating NCAA rules or additional context from the coach, Skinner said, the university couldn’t leave him on the bench.

“The bottom line is Coach Wade put us in this situation,” Skinner said.

Wade will continue to collect his base salary during his suspension but won’t receive lucrative bonuses outlined in his contract for achievements such as capturing the SEC title and making the NCAA tournament.

At least 25 college basketball programs have been linked to the federal investigation, which became public in September 2017, with more expected to be implicated in the coming months.

The revelations led the University of Louisville to fire Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, whose program was a major focus of the October federal criminal trial against Dawkins, Gatto and Code. But the NCAA, at the request of federal prosecutors, hasn't yet taken action against any of the universities tied to the case.