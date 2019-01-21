Another set of preseason college baseball rankings, another lofty spot for LSU.

The Tigers, who begin preseason workouts Friday, are No. 2 in the Baseball America rankings released Monday behind Southeastern Conference opponent Vanderbilt.

That's the same top two as in the D1 Baseball poll. In rankings from Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game, LSU is No. 1, with Vandy No. 2 in Collegiate Baseball and Oregon State in Perfect Game's second spot.

Baseball America has four SEC teams in the top nine, including No. 4 Florida and No. 9 Mississippi State, and four more conference teams in the top 18: No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Georgia, No. 17 Auburn and No. 18 Arkansas.

LSU opens its season Feb. 15 against UL-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers play at Texas, ranked No. 19 by Baseball America, on March 1-3.

