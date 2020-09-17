LSU’s baseball team delayed the start of fall practice after the majority of its players entered quarantine because of exposure to the novel coronavirus, multiple people with knowledge of the situation said.
Players quarantined because they either tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who tested positive.
LSU didn’t confirm the number of players in quarantine. It hasn't publicly released information on coronavirus cases within the department and has declined to confirm specifics on outbreaks, citing student privacy laws.
Coach Paul Mainieri said fall practice will now begin Sept. 27, a week later than originally scheduled, but LSU may have to further push back the start date.