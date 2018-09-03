ARLINGTON, Texas — There was 1:59 left showing on the big, expensive clocks in big, expensive AT&T Stadium, next to the score that read “LSU 33 Miami 17,” when the Hurricanes got the ball back one last time.
Miami showed it had some fight in it, coming back from down 33-3 with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns after the unexpectedly huge lead broke the Tigers’ concentration. The math said two more touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions would tie the score, but the Hurricanes clearly no long believed.
A Malik Rosier pass gained 2 yards, then he had to throw one away because the LSU pressure (from Devin White) and vacuum-sealed coverage from earlier in the game resurfaced. Then he was sacked for a 5-yard loss by Michael Divinity. Rosier completed one last pass to Michael Harley on fourth-and-13, but the way LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton physically barged Harley out of bounds after a 5-yard gain told you the Hurricanes were done. Harley made no effort to struggle for more yardage. With 34 seconds left, there was no point.
Moments later, Ed Orgeron and his “Tigahs” were in the opposite corner of the field, arms locked, swaying dreamily in front of the LSU band as they sang the alma mater, a chorus of sweaty and happy young men draped in the glory of the program’s first win over a top-eight team since 2015.
“We made a big statement,” Greedy Williams said. “Coach O has a saying: ‘Block out the noise.’ So we just blocked out the noise and came out and played football.”
The noise came from a variety of high decibel sources. It came from the arrests and suspensions and hearings and transfers that riddled LSU’s August like the plagues of Egypt, crises it seemed would turn LSU into Team Disarray. That led to predictions that a widely predicted Miami loss would ignite the gas burner beneath Orgeron’s coaching seat, turning it into a griddle.
The Tigers somehow put all that aside and found a way to convert their distractions into a galvanizing force. The results showed on the field, as LSU ran too far away from Miami to ever be caught, leading to one of, if not the, most surprising results of college football’s opening weekend.
“The faith,” goes a line from the Robert Redford spy thriller Three Days of the Condor, “is in your own precision.” The Tigers had faith in themselves when few others did. At least not those of us who are paid to try to have a good clue about how these games would work out.
My score? Miami 23, LSU 16. I thought the Tigers could win but that they had too many offensive issues to overcome. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit even took to Twitter to apologize for believing so little in LSU.
The question now becomes how much faith to put into the Tigers after this victory.
Where is the line between unfounded exuberance over LSU’s remarkable victory — AT&T Stadium will host a CFP semifinal in the Cotton Bowl, you know — to LSU not having answered enough questions to sway its remaining skeptics?
As usual, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
Facts are stubborn things, and the facts point to an LSU offense that only netted 296 yards, was only 3 of 16 on third-down conversions, and was led by a quarterback in first-time starter Joe Burrow who showed toughness and touch but was also only 11-of-24 passing for 140 yards (there were some dropped passes). Orgeron credited offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger for reaching the 33-point mark (LSU averaged 32 points per game in 2016 when Ensminger was interim play caller for eight games), but the Tigers scored seven points off linebacker Jacob Phillips’ pick-six.
The unknown variable in the LSU equation is how good is Miami, really? Is it more like the team that started 2017 10-0, or the one that has lost four straight games since? Going in, the Hurricanes were touted as being pretty darned good. By that standard, even a one-point 22-21 LSU victory that featured a defensive touchdown, a special-teams touchdown and a safety would have to be judged a major success.
The Tigers’ offensive struggles were predictable because Miami’s defense was considered so formidable. That and the fact LSU is breaking in a number of new offensive players, are operating out of a new offense run by Ensminger, and during the first quarter found themselves down two preseason offensive-line starters in the suspended Ed Ingram and injured right tackle Adrian Magee.
But there is that hope factor again. Hope born out of history. The last time LSU beat a higher-ranked team in a neutral site or bowl game was No. 3 Oregon, 40-27 in 2011, in Arlington. That of course was the season the Tigers went on to win their last Southeastern Conference championship and play in the BCS Championship Game.
It is way too early for any talk like that. But it is also too late not to think LSU can be a special team if it can round off some of the rough edges from Sunday night.