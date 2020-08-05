febeee69-26a6-53c1-ae73-62fe758dc6fa

Crews paint the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 9 in preparation for the College Football Playoff championship game between LSU and Clemson. As the 2020 season draws closer and athletic directors and commissioners try to figure out a way to play, medical experts said the overall number of coronavirus cases needs to decrease.

 STAFF FILE PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER

The College Football Playoff will release its final rankings this season Dec. 20, executive director Bill Hancock announced Wednesday, delaying selections until the completion of conference championship games.

The selection committee intended to make its picks Dec. 6 for the New Year's Six bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, but conferences have rescheduled their championship games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southeastern Conference, for example, won't play its title game until Dec. 19 as part of a league-only, 10-game schedule.

Though the selections will occur two weeks later than planned, the CFP said playoff semifinal games will still be played Jan. 1 with the national championship held Jan. 11. The Sugar Bowl hosts one of the semifinals this season.

“The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information," Hancock said in a statement.

The announcement came as the NCAA determines the status of fall championships. Earlier Wednesday, the NCAA Board of Governors said its three divisions must decide by Aug. 21 if they will play postseason championships in fall sports.

By Wednesday afternoon, Division II and Division III had canceled fall sports championships. Next week, the Division I Council, a group consisting mostly of athletic directors, will make a recommendation for college athletics' highest division.

Though the CFP works closely with the NCAA, the organization operates on its own.

The CFP management committee also decided Wednesday teams competing in the national championship and New Year's Six bowl games will arrive a day later than usual in order to shorten the amount of time teams spend in the cities before games. Media day will move to a virtual setting because of the change.

The selection committee also said it will announce a full televised rankings schedule, which normally begin in early November, at a later date.

