WHO: Auburn at LSU
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: SEC Network (whip-around coverage for all SEC games)
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Auburn is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: AU – So. RHP Tanner Burns (4-3, 2.83 ERA, 70.0 IP, 20 BB, 91 SO); LSU – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has yet to decide who will start the final game of the regular season. The Tigers are waiting to see who's available. Todd Peterson pitched on Thursday, but coach Paul Mainieri said he could pitch again this weekend. Ma'Khail Hilliard has been recovering from an illness. Depending on the results of Friday night's games, LSU could be playing for the fifth seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament.