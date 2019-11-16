The bad news for LSU basketball Saturday was that the 23rd-ranked Tigers haven’t overcome their propensity for turnovers. With 25 against Nicholls State, bumping their average through three games to an unsightly 22.3.
The good news was that LSU had enough other advantages to defeat the Colonels 75-65 on Kids Day at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball better; that’s all there is to it,” said sophomore forward Darius Days, who overcame a second-half tumble over the Nicholls bench that was far-less worse than it looked to finish with his first career double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds. “We’re not pressing, but sometimes we just get in a hurry and make passes that were higher than we expected.
“But we’re going to take care of that. It just has to be done.”
LSU coach Will Wade had stressed cutting down turnovers after the Tigers (2-1) had had 42 in their first two games, a victory against Bowling Green and a loss at Virginia Commonwealth.
But on Saturday, LSU had five miscues in the first six minutes and 13 by halftime, many of them self-inflicted. The Tigers trailed 39-38 at that point, and only because they’d erased most of an eight-point Nicholls State lead in the final three minutes.
In the second half, the Tigers added 12 more turnovers.
But they also improved to 51.9 shooting from the field (14-27) made seven of eight free throws after hitting only 60 percent (9-15) in the first half and outrebounded Nicholls, 24-11 over the final 20 minutes while holding the Colonels to 30 percent shooting (9-30).
While happy that his team at least came out on top, Wade called the turnovers “a major, major concern,” adding, “When the next stats come out, we’re probably going to be the worst team in the country in turnovers.
“If we don’t get it out of control, it’s going to be a long year.”
Obviously there were bright spots for the Tigers.
Senior guard Skylar Mays led LSU with 18 points and freshman forward Trendon Watford continued to live up to his five-star credentials with 17 points, 14 of them in the first half when most of his other teammates were struggling, and five rebounds.
Most of all, the Tigers after a sloppy, sometimes listless first half against an instate opponent it had beaten 17 times in 18 previous meetings, but which had already proven it could play with major opponents well on the road, having taken Illinois to overtime before beating Pitt, did come to life.
LSU took the lead for good 5:05 into the second half on a 3-pointer by Charles Manning Jr., although it was never more than 12 points.
“Skylar told us we had to look at the big picture,” Watford said. “We knew Nicholls was going to come in and play hard because being from Louisiana they wanted to knock us off more than anything.
“So we had to pick it up.”
Nicholls, which was picked 11th in the 13-team Southland Conference, did play exactly that way. Dexter McClanahan led the Colonels (2-2) with 20 points, 18 of them the first half.
But the Colonels lacked the firepower to sustain it over the final 20 minutes.
“I’m proud of the way our guys, fought, but we struggled shooting today and missed too many open shots,” Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said. "We did a good job of forcing turnovers, but we couldn’t capitalize on them.”
And on this day, that, for LSU, was the best possible news.