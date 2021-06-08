After a winning streak at the NCAA regionals in Oregon, the LSU baseball team will soon be back on the road, heading to Knoxville to keep its dreams of the College World Series alive.
Tennessee will host the LSU Tigers in the Knoxville super regional this weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium with their first game starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Available tickets for the super regional will go on sale at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. General admission, all-session ticket packages will be sold for $90.
Out of pain, this LSU baseball team found resiliency.
Tickets will be sold by phone from the Tennessee ticket office at 865-656-1200.
There was no word on whether LSU would sell ticket packages, too.
The series will be coach Paul Mainieri's last appearance in a super regional before his retirement.
If the Tigers win, they'll head to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
