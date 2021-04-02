After two days of travel and three long days of competition at the Texas Relays last weekend, many members of the LSU track and field teams will get a bit of a break Saturday.
With meets scheduled for the next five weekends leading up to the outdoor championship season, coach Dennis Shaver wants to make sure his team's got something left for May and June — and beyond for athletes competing in the Olympic Trials, and hopefully, the Olympics.
So, when LSU hosts the annual Battle on the Bayou in Bernie Moore Track Stadium on Saturday, it will be a low-key event for the Tigers and Lady Tigers.
Field events begin at 9:30 a.m. with track events set for a 1 p.m. start. Athletes from Southern University, UL, McNeese State and Louisiana Tech will join LSU for the competition.
Because of COVID restrictions, only 2,800 fans will be allowed into the stadium on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free.
Throttling down a little following the Texas Relays is common for Shaver’s teams, who will also host meets on April 17, April 23-24 and May 1 before the Southeastern Conference championships in mid-May.
“Coming off the Texas Relays, we usually don’t do that much — especially with our athletes who competed in the NCAA indoor meet,” Shaver said. “We went right into the outdoor season and a week later we were at the Texas Relays.
“So this meet is a little bit of a relief for the athletes who need a break,” he said. “A lot of them will run in secondary events, events they don’t normally compete in, and some will run only on relays. But most of our field event people will get some work in.”
Shaver said the length of this season, particularly with the Olympics scheduled for late July, will make for a busy four months.
“It’s important that we don’t overdo it because the Trials and Olympics are important to a handful of athletes,” he said. “We’ll ease them into their primary events over the next two to three weeks or so.”
There is one different element to the Battle on the Bayou, Shaver said.
Because the collegiate track and field season was canceled before the NCAA indoor championships last March, Bernie Moore Stadium hasn’t hosted a meet in two years.
Additionally, a group of athletes who were seniors last season were granted an extra year of outdoor eligibility.
But in an inexplicable move, the NCAA didn’t give them an extra indoor season. So several men and women will be competing in LSU uniforms at home for the first time in two years.
Among them are Tonea Marshall, Brittley Humphrey, Rayvon Grey, Tyler Terry, Dylan Peebles, Akanni Hislop and Christian Miller.
“It’s a big boost for them because they couldn’t compete indoors with their teammates,” Shaver said. “So they get to join the team and we’re adding them into the mix.
"It’s a little bit of additional excitement for them because they haven’t competed for two years.”