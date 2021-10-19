NCAALSU 1A.002

LSU forward Darius Days chases after a loose ball with St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch (1) during their NCAA tournament game Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

 AP PHOTO BY DOUG MCSCHOOLER

The LSU men's basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2022 Southeastern Conference race by a panel of regional and media, the league announced Tuesday.

Senior forward Darius Days, who returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft for the second year in a row, was named a second-team All-SEC pick by the media panel.

Days started all 28 games he played in as a junior and averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The Tigers were 19-1 when Days, who has played in 94 career games with 61 starts, scored in double figures last season when LSU reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Days and the Tigers open the season on Nov. 9 against UL-Monroe with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Kentucky is the preseason favorite in the SEC going into the 2021-22 season.

Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU and Florida were picked to come in behind Kentucky and finish in the top half of the 14-team league.

The second half includes Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the choice of the media for player of the year.

Other first-team picks were Alabama's Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Florida's Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.

SEC MEDIA POLL

1. Kentucky

2. Alabama

3. Arkansas

4. Tennessee

5. Auburn

6. LSU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Vanderbilt

14. Georgia

ALL-SEC

(ties not broken)

First team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second team

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky

Kellan Grady, Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

SEC Player of the Year

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

