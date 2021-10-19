The LSU men's basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2022 Southeastern Conference race by a panel of regional and media, the league announced Tuesday.
Senior forward Darius Days, who returned to school after putting his name in the NBA draft for the second year in a row, was named a second-team All-SEC pick by the media panel.
Days started all 28 games he played in as a junior and averaged 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds.
The Tigers were 19-1 when Days, who has played in 94 career games with 61 starts, scored in double figures last season when LSU reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Days and the Tigers open the season on Nov. 9 against UL-Monroe with tipoff at 7 p.m.
Kentucky is the preseason favorite in the SEC going into the 2021-22 season.
Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU and Florida were picked to come in behind Kentucky and finish in the top half of the 14-team league.
The second half includes Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.
Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the choice of the media for player of the year.
Other first-team picks were Alabama's Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Kentucky's Sahvir Wheeler, Florida's Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.
SEC MEDIA POLL
1. Kentucky
2. Alabama
3. Arkansas
4. Tennessee
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. South Carolina
12. Texas A&M
13. Vanderbilt
14. Georgia
ALL-SEC
(ties not broken)
First team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second team
Davonte Davis, Arkansas
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr., Kentucky
Kellan Grady, Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
SEC Player of the Year
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt