STARKVILLE, Miss. — Using a unique defensive scheme designed to eliminate explosive plays, LSU finally stopped Mississippi State’s passing attack in a 28-25 win Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers had spent a year trying to fix the issues that let Mississippi State throw for 623 yards last season, a Southeastern Conference record. So coordinator Daronte Jones designed a 3-2-6 scheme with three linemen and six defensive backs.
The plan worked. LSU took a 21-3 lead late into the third quarter as Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers often settled for check down options, unable to throw over LSU’s deeply positioned secondary inside Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs (2-2) eventually broke through, scoring touchdowns on their last three possessions. But LSU had done enough to win once it recovered an onside kick with less than two minutes left, and the Tigers won their SEC opener.
LSU (3-1) debuted the defensive look from the first play. Even without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who missed the game with a foot injury, the idea helped the Tigers prevent the regular coverage busts that plagued them so much the last time these teams played.
As the Tigers focused on keeping players in front of them, Mississippi State moved the ball. It gained more yards (486-343) and had more first downs (29-15). It ran the ball with ease early on. But LSU counted on stopping the Bulldogs in the red zone, and three of their seven possessions that crossed midfield ended without points.
LSU ended two of them with turnovers. The first came on Mississippi State’s opening drive. The Bulldogs reached LSU’s 30-yard line. Then junior nickel safety Cordale Flott forced a fumble. Senior linebacker Damone Clark returned the ball across midfield.
Eight plays later, LSU faced third-and-9 from Mississippi State’s 11-yard line. The Bulldogs sent a heavy blitz. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson evaded the pressure, stepped up in the pocket and found Kayshon Boutte in the end zone for LSU’s first touchdown.
LSU didn’t score again in the first half, even after Flott intercepted a pass, but when Mississippi State found holes in LSU’s zone coverage to reach the red zone again on its fourth possession, LSU called a timeout.
The Tigers came out with four linemen, shifting their defensive look, to stop the run. They allowed eight yards over the next five plays to force a field goal. The 7-3 score held until halftime.
After the break, LSU gained 11 yards on a run by Tyrion Davis-Price. Then they used the run action to trick the defense as right guard Chasen Hines and tight end Kole Taylor pulled on a play fake.
Johnson saw Boutte open over the middle. Boutte scored a 64-yard touchdown, his eighth of the season.
Two possessions later, after Mississippi State missed a field goal, a coverage bust left junior Trey Palmer wide open near the end zone. Johnson threw him the ball. The 58-yard touchdown gave LSU a comfortable 21-3 lead.
That’s when Mississippi State began closing the gap, and LSU made its first glaring defensive mistake. Rogers guided Mississippi State to LSU’s 29-yard line. He had a wide open receiver on the next play and threw a touchdown. Coach Ed Orgeron threw his headset.
LSU scored on its next possession on a 41-yard pass from Johnson to Taylor, the first of his career. The throw made Johnson the first LSU quarterback to throw three touchdown passes of 40 yards or more in a single game since Rohan Davey in 1999 against Arkansas.
But Mississippi State scored on its next two possessions, pulling itself within a field goal with less than two minutes in the game.
Mississippi State attempted an onside kick. The ball didn’t travel more than 10 yards before a Mississippi State player touched it, resulting in a flag for illegal touching.
The Bulldogs lost their final timeout when they reviewed the call, allowing Johnson to kneel the ball three times and seal the win.