Last May, shortly before the start of his first full season as LSU's head football coach, Ed Orgeron privately dealt with a family crisis: the near-death of his wife, Kelly.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Kelly Orgeron, who was born with scoliosis and had her first back surgery in the early 1980s, began to feel tingling in her hands and feet last spring, the first signs that she would need another back surgery.

In May 2017, she underwent two 10-hour surgeries in three days, during which a team of neurosurgeons inserted rods and screws into her lumbar spine and hips, according to the report. But there was a complication in the first surgery: one of the surgeons nicked her colon, a mistake that wasn’t realized until Orgeron’s stomach began to swell several days later.

She was rushed into emergency surgery and woke up to realize that the doctors had performed a colostomy. When she learned what had happened, she said, “I wish they would have never woken me up from this one,” according to the Sports Illustrated report.

Orgeron said that she regrets her immediate reaction. Her husband, according to the report, threw himself on her and screamed, “Me and the boys can’t do this life without you!”

After 21 days, Kelly Orgeron was released from the hospital, and in July 2017 she had a successful reverse colostomy, according to the report. She still needs one more surgery for her scoliosis.

“Why was this my journey? I don’t know, but all these tests are part of my testimony,” Orgeron told Sports Illustrated. “Hopefully, I’m done with the tests.”

Both Kelly and Ed Orgeron said they don’t blame the doctors for the error during Kelly’s surgery.

“I couldn’t focus on blaming anyone,” Kelly Orgeron told Sports Illustrated. “It takes every single ounce of mental toughness to get through that.”

Her brother, Scott Owens, said that he believes the entire ordeal has made the couple stronger.

“So many people I know have let those things affect their life negatively,” he said. “Those two people did not. They came out stronger.”

Read the full Sports Illustrated report here.