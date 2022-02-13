INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Odell Beckham Jr. outstretched his arms and lifted his hands to the sky to look up at the blue and gold confetti falling to the turf at SoFi Stadium.
In that moment, his eyes welled with tears.
It’d been a long time coming for the Newman alumnus and LSU product. After eight long seasons with three different teams, the Los Angeles Rams receiver is finally a Super Bowl champion. But for No. 3, the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals is bittersweet — as evidenced by his limp and the knee brace cradling his left knee.
Late in the second quarter, Beckham traded in his uniform for street clothes after he sustained a non-contact injury to his left knee and didn’t return.
Before his injury, Beckham sparked the Rams' offense. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to kickstart the Rams’ scoring effort and followed up that play two drives later with an electric 35-yard reception that helped lead to the Rams' second score early in the second quarter.
Even still, Beckham was the Rams’ No. 2 receiver by the game’s end — only Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp had more yardage. The Eastern Washington product caught eight passes for 92 yards with two touchdowns, including Los Angeles’ go-ahead score that came with 1:25 remaining.
Though, that drive was mired in officiating controversy. Flags were thrown on three consecutive plays inside the two minute warning — a defensive holding call on third-and-goal from the 8 on what was an incomplete pass, offsetting offensive holding and unnecessary roughness penalties on what was a touchdown, and defensive pass interference. From there, the Rams had one more play before Stafford threw his 1-yard pass to Kupp for what was the final score.
"Well, there's some things that are out of our control," Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said of the flurry of late penalties on that drive. "Just a couple judgement calls there. But again, really proud of this defense. It's hard to say. At the end of the day, it's not the way we all envisioned it going. But the way we fought, I'm proud of these guys."
And Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was given one more chance to make magic, all the while dealing with the lingering effects of an injury-inducing hit earlier in the quarter.
Rewind to that moment. With 12 minutes to play, Burrow screamed.
His right knee had contorted backward and once he peeled himself off the ground, he hopped and hobbled to the sideline in an attempt to walk it off.
Burrow, somehow, returned to the field for the ensuing drive in an effort to help the Bengals hold on to their narrow four-point lead with 10 minutes left on the clock.
"I wasn't coming out," Burrow said, adding that he'll get checked out in Cincinnati.
That drive ultimately went nowhere, and the Rams got the ball back with 6 minutes to play.
And Stafford — who completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards — orchestrated a methodical 15-play drive that catapulted the Rams back into the lead by three points with the go-ahead score landing in Kupp's hands with just 1:25 to go.
Burrow, who showed no signs of the pain he was in at the beginning of the quarter, went to work. Those on the Bengals' bench felt confident in that Burrow and Co. would march down the field and at least force overtime, if not win outright.
"Yes of course," Hendrickson said of if he felt the offense would score there. "That's what our defense does, we believe in our offense constantly."
Burrow connected with LSU product Ja'Marr Chase for a gain of 17. Then he turned to Tyler Boyd for a 9-yard completion before trying to hit Chase again. Incomplete. Then, on third down with 1 yard to go, the Bengals went to running back Samaje Perine, who was stuffed by Rams phenom Aaron Donald.
Burrow's final throw, on fourth and 1, targeted Perine, but it also came up short as Donald applied intense pressure. And down fell the blue-and-gold confetti for the Rams.
Burrow completed 22 of 33 passes Sunday for 263 yards with one touchdown pass — a 75-yard highlight-reel bomb to Tee Higgins to kick off the second half. The Rams' defense sacked him seven times, tying the Super Bowl record.
"That's Franchise, right? You don't want to see your franchise quarterback getting hit as many times as he did," Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said. "That's probably going to be a point of emphasis coming up."
Cincinnati's top receivers were Higgins, who caught four passes for 100 yards, and Chase, who reeled in five receptions for 89 yards. Boyd also caught five passes for 48 yards.
To start the game, Beckham looked as if he could contend for the Super Bowl MVP before leaving the game with his injury in the second quarter.
The Bengals, shortly after that, found the end zone for the first time, dialing up a trick play that saw Burrow pitch the ball to running back Joe Mixon, who then found Higgins in the back of the end zone to put the score at 13-10 at the break in favor of the Rams.
From there, the Bengals erased the Rams' lead and then some with Burrow's 75-yard pass to Higgins on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. That paired with a 38-yard field goal from rookie kicker Evan McPherson gave the Bengals a 20-13 edge.