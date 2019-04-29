The 2020 LSU football recruiting class keeps getting better.
Four-star inside linebacker Antoine Sampah is the latest commitment in Coach Ed Orgeron's elite 2020 class.
The Woodbridge, Virginia native is ranked as the nation's No. 32 player by 247Sports.com. Sampah is also ranked the No. 2 inside linebacker for the 2020 class.
Sampah chose LSU over Alabama, Clemson, Cincinnati and East Carolina, among others.
He joins a talented Tigers class that 247Sports ranks best in the nation that includes five-star defensive back Elias Ricks, five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett, Louisiana's Kayshon Boutte and Demon Clowney, brother of Houston Texans star Jadeveon Clowney.
This story will be updated.
COMMITTED🐯@LSUfootball💜@CoachEdOrgeron @CoachDaveAranda @BallCoach34 @GJrWorth #WBD🔰— Antoine Sampah (@_antoinesampah) April 30, 2019
🙏🏽 1 Peter 5:10 “But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you” pic.twitter.com/JuHzAiTiwc