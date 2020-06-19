The LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday approved contract extensions and raises for 11 coaches.

Men’s basketball assistant Bill Armstrong, who replaced departed associate head coach Greg Heiar, received a two-year, $375,000 contract. It included a mitigation clause if he accepts a job at another school.

LSU gave new men’s basketball assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry a two-year, $300,000 contract, which also included a mitigation clause for accepting a job at another school. LSU promoted Nickelberry from the support staff. He served as assistant to the head coach last season.

LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar leaves basketball program, 2 assistants promoted LSU associate head coach Greg Heiar has departed from the men's basketball program, he confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, LSU extended beach volleyball coach Russell Brock’s contract through 2025. He received a $10,000 raise this year, increasing his salary to $100,000, then $5,000 raises each year through the end of the contract.

Women’s golf coach Garrett Runion received a three-year contract that raised his salary to $140,000 per year with $5,000 annual increases.

Six coaches — co-men’s tennis coaches Andy and Chris Brandi, co-women’s tennis coaches Mike and Julia Sell, swimming coach Dave Geyer and diving coach Doug Shaffer — had their contracts extended until 2023.

Assistant swimming and diving coach Steve Mellor had his contract increased to $58,000, a $10,000 raise, and received the title of “associate head coach.”