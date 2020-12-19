LSU knew it had a talented receiver in true freshman Kayshon Boutte, but it never could have expected his performance against Ole Miss.

Boutte gained 308 yards receiving Saturday inside Tiger Stadium, breaking the LSU and Southeastern Conference records for a single game as he led LSU to a 53-48 win.

The previous LSU record was held by Josh Reed, who recorded 293 yards against Alabama in 2001.

Boutte broke the record on his final catch. With LSU trailing 48-46, Boutte caught a pass, maneuvered down the sideline and barreled into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown to regain the lead.

Along with the record, Boutte finished the game with 14 receptions and three touchdowns.