Driving on campus is a hassle anyway... why not take a horse?

LSU star linebacker Devin White, who owns and has an affinity for horses, was spotted cruising around campus Thursday morning on his horse, Daisy Mae.

What originally seemed like a joke was quickly confirmed by social media posts.

Take a look.

He even made a trip to Tiger Stadium.

White, a presumed early first round NFL draft pick, leads LSU with 133 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss this season. 

