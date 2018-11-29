Driving on campus is a hassle anyway... why not take a horse?

LSU star linebacker Devin White, who owns and has an affinity for horses, was spotted cruising around campus Thursday morning on his horse, Daisy Mae.

What originally seemed like a joke was quickly confirmed by social media posts.

Take a look.

Grad student Sarah Plaeger was in the class where #LSU linebacker Devin White gave his presentation showing how to saddle a horse. pic.twitter.com/ut22kTeJzU — Kennedi (@landryyy14) November 29, 2018

Just Thursday at ⁦@LSUfootball⁩ with a Butkus Award finalist..... pic.twitter.com/flXcHVoQ5e — Derek Ponamsky (@DerekPonamsky) November 29, 2018

Some people have different ways of getting around campus 🤷🏻‍♂️😂@DevinWhite__40 pic.twitter.com/bl7rdC289c — Collin D'Angelo (@CDAngelo_LSU) November 29, 2018

He even made a trip to Tiger Stadium.

White, a presumed early first round NFL draft pick, leads LSU with 133 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss this season.