Driving on campus is a hassle anyway... why not take a horse?
LSU star linebacker Devin White, who owns and has an affinity for horses, was spotted cruising around campus Thursday morning on his horse, Daisy Mae.
What originally seemed like a joke was quickly confirmed by social media posts.
Take a look.
Grad student Sarah Plaeger was in the class where #LSU linebacker Devin White gave his presentation showing how to saddle a horse. pic.twitter.com/ut22kTeJzU— Kennedi (@landryyy14) November 29, 2018
Just Thursday at @LSUfootball with a Butkus Award finalist..... pic.twitter.com/flXcHVoQ5e— Derek Ponamsky (@DerekPonamsky) November 29, 2018
Some people have different ways of getting around campus 🤷🏻♂️😂@DevinWhite__40 pic.twitter.com/bl7rdC289c— Collin D'Angelo (@CDAngelo_LSU) November 29, 2018
He even made a trip to Tiger Stadium.
Best Moment Of My Life 🤠 #DaisyMae pic.twitter.com/b9vhhFjWhy— DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) November 29, 2018
White, a presumed early first round NFL draft pick, leads LSU with 133 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss this season.
Devin White knelt to feed his mare in the quiet shade of a stable.