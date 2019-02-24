It was a defensive showdown in Tiger Park as the LSU softball team took a narrow 2-1 victory over Michigan on Sunday to wrap up the LSU Invitational.
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri held steady in the circle all game, only allowing two hits and adding two strikeouts. Sunseri said when her dropballs weren’t getting the call in the strike zone, she went to other pitches in her arsenal to adjust.
“We’re lucky to have (Sunseri),” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Her work is what tells the tale of it. I think she puts in the time and deserves these moments and works for these moments. She’s been carrying us.”
After Michigan tied the game in the top of the fifth inning, LSU immediately battled back in the bottom half.
Sunseri drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single down the left-field line after center fielder Aliyah Andrews lead off the inning with a walk. Andrews stole second on the first pitch of the next at-bat and advanced to third on a wild pitch, putting herself in scoring position for Sunseri.
Both Sunseri and Torina said Andrews’ speed and ability to steal bases is a game-changer for LSU as she reaches scoring position almost every time she’s on base.
Both teams were scoreless through two innings, but the bats woke up in the third. Torina said the strike zone Sunday was more favorable for Michigan pitcher Alex Storako, causing LSU to have a season-high eight strikeouts.
In the top of the third, Sunseri walked the leadoff batter, and an error on a Michigan bunt put two on base with no outs. Sunseri was able to get out of the jam, forcing a flyout, groundout and strikeout to end the inning.
LSU broke it open in the bottom of the third. Shortstop Amber Serrett was hit with a pitch, and Andrews hit an infield single to put two on with no outs.
Left fielder Taryn Antoine hit an infield single and advanced to second on Storako's throwing error, allowing Serrett to score from third to put LSU up 1-0.
Michigan battled back in the fifth inning to tie the game 1-1.
The Wolverines led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. Michigan executed some small ball, with Faith Canfield dropping a squeeze bunt to score the runner from third.
Michigan got two more runners on in the top of the seventh inning, but Sunseri forced a groundout to end the game.
“I thought we did a good job of taking care of business,” Torina said. “We got some big clutch plays, a play by (second baseman) Sydney Bourg made in the seventh inning was ridiculous. I thought they did a good job defensively.”