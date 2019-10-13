BR.lsufloridamain1497.101319 bf.jpg
The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday that LSU will play Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

The conference had placed a six-day hold on kickoff time and TV plans for the Oct. 19 game between the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) and Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2 SEC) in Starkville, Mississippi, along with two other games.

Before Florida, LSU's last two games — Sept. 21 at Vanderbilt and the Tigers' home game this past Saturday against Utah State — kicked off at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

LSU has not been on CBS yet this season. Kickoff time and network for LSU's Oct. 26 home game with Auburn is expected to be announced Monday.

Here is the SEC TV schedule for Oct. 19 and the games that must still be determined (all times Central):

Games set for TV

Auburn at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN

LSU at Miss. State, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Kentucky at Georgia, 5 p.m., ESPN

Florida at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

