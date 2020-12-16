LSU added its fourth wide receiver of the day when four-star recruit Chris Hilton officially signed with the Tigers.
Hilton is LSU's second wide receiver that's ranked in the Top 100 overall prospects in the 2021 class, joining Deion Smith (No. 70). Hilton joins Smith, Jack Bech and Malik Nabers in signing with the Tigers.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron is still waiting for official word from four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle, the nation's No. 48 overall recruit, according to 247Sports, and the No. 5 rated wide receiver.
ABOUT CHRIS HILTON
- FROM: Zachary; Zachary High School
- POSITION: wide receiver
- MEASURABLES: 5-11.5, 169 pounds
- COMPOSITE RATINGS (247 Sports): No. 75 nationally; No. 11 at position; No. 3 in Louisiana
CLICK HERE FOR LATEST UPDATES ON NCAA EARLY SIGNING PERIOD, 2021 LSU CLASS