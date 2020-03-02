The weekend was full of ups and downs for college baseball fans in south Louisiana.

LSU, Southern, and Tulane each had no-hitters... but of varying kinds. LSU-Eunice continued its hot start to the season with a 21-0 mercy rule victory over Kellogg Community College, plus they threw back-to-back no hitters the day before. And Trevor Minder became the first Tulane player to hit for the cycle in seven years, capping a weekend of drama for the Green Wave.

Here's what went down.

LSU in Houston

The LSU Tiger baseball team rallied to defeat the Texas Longhorns 4-3 on Friday night in Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

On Saturday, Baylor buried LSU with home runs late in the game. The Tigers lost 6-4 on the second day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

Sunday's game was even more heartbreaking as Oklahoma threw a no-hitter against LSU. Forty-two years had passed since the last no-hitter thrown against the Tigers. School records, incomplete before 1972, showed the Tigers had been no-hit three times — all in seven-inning games.

What we learned from LSU's games in Houston: Offensive issues preventing success LSU lost two games at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. The pitchers performed well, but the games revealed how much LSU needs to improve on offense.

Southern at Prairie View

Southern University's Ryan Ollison delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the top of the ninth inning as Southern opened the Southwestern Athletic Conference series with a 3-2 win over Prairie View on Friday night.

Saturday, Southern squandered all of its five-run lead at Prairie View, but the Jaguars didn’t quit. Javonte Dorris drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning as Southern rallied past Prairie View 6-5 at Tankersley Field.

The last game of the series was a gem. Junior Joseph Battaglia made the most of his first starting assignment of the season when he threw a seven-inning no-hitter in Southern’s 20-0 win over Prairie View.

Tulane at home

Friday night, Tulane's Braden Olthoff tossed six innings of flawless ball against Middle Tennessee State, allowing one base-runner on an error. He didn't return for the seventh after throwing 113 pitches seven days earlier.

No problem. Clifton Slagel and Keagan Gillies completed the no-no with three perfect innings as Tulane (7-2) won 2-0 at Turchin Stadium. It was the first Wave no-hitter since April 26, 2005.

Minder continued his flawless trend Saturday afternoon. Coming up with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, he ripped the next pitch over the left field wall for a walk-off three-run homer as Tulane beat Middle Tennessee State 8-5 at Turchin Stadium. The Wave won the game, clinching its third series win in as many weeks and sending the Blue Raiders back to their bus.

On Sunday, Minder became the first Tulane player to hit for the cycle in seven years, capping a weekend of drama as the Green Wave completed a sweep of Middle Tennessee, winning 11-7 at Turchin Stadium.

LSUE at home

Friday night, LSU Eunice baseball rattled off eight unanswered runs to secure the team's seventh mercy rule win of the season.

Then, the Bengals notched back-to-back no-hitters in a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Kellogg at Bengal Stadium.

LSUE continued its hot start with a 21-0 mercy rule victory over Kellogg in seven innings on Sunday at Bengal Stadium. No. 1 LSUE (17-0) outscored the 11th-ranked Bruins 64-6 over the four game series.