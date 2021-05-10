Golf tournaments are renowned for their quiet as players prepare to hit a shot or line up for a putt. But there may be a chorus of a familiar refrain welling up from the inundated fairways and greens at the University Club:
Rain, rain go away.
About 5½ inches fell on the South Baton Rouge course Sunday and Monday, washing out bunkers and leaving standing water on fairways and greens at the U-Club. That prompted officials to suspend the first round of the NCAA Baton Rouge women’s golf regional Monday before even the first ball was struck.
The plan now is for a shotgun start (players teeing off on every hole) at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but even that is problematic. As of Monday afternoon, there was a 70% chance of rain Tuesday and an 80% chance of rain Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of concern,” LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion said.
The regional, scheduled for 54 holes, must be completed by Wednesday night per NCAA rules. There are contingencies if 54 holes can’t be played.
None of them are appealing.
“Fifty-four holes is the goal,” Runion said. “If not, then 36 holes is official. If we can only get in 18 holes, then that’s official. If we can’t even get in 18 holes, it reverts to the rankings.”
The top six of the 18 teams on score are set to advance to the NCAA Championships, May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The top six seeded teams in the Baton Rouge regional are LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama.
“We’d be in, but obviously we don’t want that,” Runion said. “And you don’t want an 18-hole shootout. It would be like playing a three-inning baseball game. If you hit four home runs in the first inning, you’d be looking good. But if you go out and have a couple of strikeouts and don’t put anything on the board, you wouldn’t feel right.”
Assuming play can begin Tuesday morning, there is no admission charge. Live scoring of each NCAA regional is available at Golfstat.com.