1. WHAT WE LEARNED
LSU’s offense isn’t always a machine. Or, rather, sometimes machines break down. The Tigers threw a couple of gears early on, settling for three field goals on their first three scoring chances. Though LSU never quite looked crisp, Joe Burrow still threw four touchdown passes and the Tigers rolled to 7-0 with a 36-13 win. Ugly at times, but ultimately effective.
2. TRENDING NOW
Cade York. LSU was spoiled by the rock steadiness of Cole Tracy last year. York started strong, but the freshman kicker has wobbled a bit of late. York made three field goals Saturday, yes, but one doinked off the left upright and went through. Then he missed his second extra point of the season. The next one banged off State’s field house.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
It certainly was not how LSU wanted to look heading into what will likely be another top-10 showdown next Saturday at home against Auburn. But every team is going to have an off week sometime. If a 36-13 SEC road win is off by this LSU team’s standards, that’s not bad. Still, LSU’s offense could use Terrace Marshall back ASAP.