Preseason award watch lists are being released with college football fast approaching, and multiple LSU players have been identified as possible recipients for some of the highest honors in the sport.

This week, fifth-year senior linebacker Micah Baskerville (Butkus Award), junior edge rusher BJ Ojulari (Bronko Nagurski Trophy) and junior defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (Outland Trophy) were all named to watch lists.

They joined junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who appeared last week on the watch lists for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football, and the Maxwell Award.

Baskerville was one of 51 linebackers on the watch list for the Butkus Award, which recognizes the best player at the position. A steady contributor last season, Baskerville finished second on the team with 83 tackles. He also recorded nine tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception.

Ojulari, a first-team preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection at defensive end, was one of 85 players on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. The award honors the top defensive player in college football.

Last season, Ojulari made 55 tackles and 11½ tackles for loss while leading the team with seven sacks. He'll play more out of a two-point stance in new defensive coordinator Matt House's scheme, but his role isn't expected to change much as he continues to rush the passer.

Roy appeared on the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best interior offensive or defensive lineman in the country. He was one of 89 players on the list.

A possible breakout candidate this season, Roy recorded 30 tackles, including six for a loss and 1½ sacks, as a sophomore. He appeared to carve out a spot on the first-team defense during spring practice with redshirt sophomore Jacobian Guillory and Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo rotating behind him.