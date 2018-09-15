One of the fortunate byproducts of LSU landing a stunning victory on national television: Social media gets reintroduced to Ed Orgeron.

The social media reaction was equal parts shock, awe, and hilarious quips on Ed Orgeron's distinct, gravelly accent.

Even comedian Bill Burr got in on the act: "Ed Orgeron sounds like a Cajun Hulk Hogan. Congrats to LSU on the big win!" he posted.

A parody ESPN account also quipped, "LSU coach Ed Orgeron, on defeating Auburn: 'I just felt ahhhrahhh just ahhrrahh and ahhrahhh rahhh yeahhhhh rah. Yeah ahhhh rahhh rahh yeahhhh.' "

From Assumption College to Auburn-beater: Cole Tracy's kick rings true for LSU AUBURN, Ala. — This is the entire reason coach Ed Orgeron brought Cole Tracy from Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, to LSU.

