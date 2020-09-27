LSU football's start to the 2020 season did not start off as expected.

The Tigers were upset by Mississippi State on Saturday, marking the first time LSU has lost a game since the 2018 season and plummeting them 14 spots down the AP rankings to No. 20.

No. 6 LSU upset by Mississippi State 44-34; Tigers' first loss since 2018 In a season that took an unprecedented effort to even begin, the LSU Tigers failed to deliver when the crucial moments finally arrived.

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will break down the team's loss and preview its upcoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

You can follow Orgeron's press conference live below.

Can't see live updates? Click here.

