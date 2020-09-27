BR.mississippistatelsu.092720 HS 3393.JPG
Buy Now

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron coaches in the second half of the Tigers' home opener against Mississippi State during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Mississippi State won 44-34.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU football's start to the 2020 season did not start off as expected.

The Tigers were upset by Mississippi State on Saturday, marking the first time LSU has lost a game since the 2018 season and plummeting them 14 spots down the AP rankings to No. 20. 

At 12:30 p.m. Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will break down the team's loss and preview its upcoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

You can follow Orgeron's press conference live below.

Can't see live updates? Click here.

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

View comments