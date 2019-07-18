HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference's annual media days concluded on Thursday with Auburn, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.
Here are recaps on the main topics addressed by each team.
Vanderbilt
Deep waters: Vanderbilt has not finished with a winning record under Derek Mason, but the coach spoke confidently about the Commodores on Thursday, calling this team the best and deepest in his six-year tenure. Though Vanderbilt lost three starters on offense, including quarterback Kyle Shurmur, Mason thinks offensive depth will carry the team. Vanderbilt has to find a new quarterback and chemistry on the offensive line during fall camp.
What’s up? The Commodores have the top returning rusher in the conference with senior Ke’Shawn Vaughn. He totaled 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and he averaged 7.92 yards per carry. LSU opens its league schedule at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.
Coachspeak: “I'm a blue-collar guy. You look at the suit and maybe the shoes and something else and say, ‘Coach got swagger.’ I do. But I also know and understand that a place like Vanderbilt is special, and you got to be a grassroots guy. We've been growing this thing organically.” — Mason
Kentucky
Maintenance project: Kentucky experienced one of the greatest seasons in the history of its program last year, winning 10 games for the first time since 1977. The Wildcats broke a 31-year losing streak to Florida, and instead of answering why the Wildcats had not beaten Florida, coach Mark Stoops was asked about repeating against the Gators. He laughed. Now, Kentucky must replace the core of its team to keep pace in the East.
What’s up? Running back Benny Snell and linebacker Josh Allen led Kentucky last season, but both players are now in the NFL. The offense relied on Snell, who rushed for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns. The defense leaned on Allen, who won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the country’s best defender. Kentucky will use multiple players to patch the holes left by Snell and Allen.
Coachspeak: “We're not interested in just having one good team or one good year. We're interested in building a program. And that's what we're doing.” — Stoops
Auburn
On the prowl: Auburn had eight juniors who considered leaving early for the NFL. They all came back, giving the Tigers a strong core and talented defensive line. When defensive tackle Derrick Brown, a projected first round pick, returned to Auburn, the rest of the juniors came back, too. Anchored by the defensive line, head coach Gus Malzahn believes Auburn might have its best defense of his tenure.
What’s up? Auburn will use a freshman quarterback with the early departure of two-year starter Jarrett Stidham. The Tigers are choosing between Joey Gatewood, a redshirt freshman who broke his thumb last season, and Bo Nix, a five-star early enrollee. Both players are capable runners, and Malzahn said “our quarterbacks will be a run threat” this season.
Coachspeak: “Some places, eight wins, they celebrate. That's just not part of Auburn. We expect to win championships, and we've done that. And we're going to have more championships in the future here, too.” — Malzahn