As LSU prepares to open conference play Thursday against Auburn, here are five things to watch for during Southeastern Conference play.

1. Team to beat

South Carolina may have fallen from the top spot in the AP’s latest poll but the Gamecocks (5-1) still rule the roost in the SEC and don’t look to be vacating anytime soon. Three returning starters are all watch-listed for individual national awards from a team that went undefeated in conference play last season with seven weeks ranked No. 1 before the season was shut down because of the pandemic. Zia Cooke, Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston give South Carolina and unmatched core with guard LeLe Grissett stepping up to bringing experience to the back court. Juniors Destanni Henderson and Victoria Saxton are ready to step in for departed Top 10 WNBA draft picks Mikiah Herbert Harrington and Tyasha Harris. Kentucky will push the favorites hardest.

2. A dark horse

Texas A&M lost one the league’s best players in Chennedy Carter but return the other four starters who should be ready to step into bigger roles, plus a couple of newcomers that will allow the Aggies to challenge the upper echelon. N’Dea Jones was the league’s top rebounder (11.7) and has good chemistry with Ciera Johnson, Aaliyah Wilson and Kayla Wells, who played nearly a third of the season without Carter. Toss in Minnesota transfer Destiny Pitts, a Drysdale watch-lister, and Jordan Nixon, a five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American before transferring from Notre Dame and it’s easy to see why the No. 10 Aggies have started the season 9-0. Arkansas also has a strong returning group and will challenge for this role.

3. Top player

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard is the front runner for national player of the year, although questions persist with the sudden resignation of Wildcat coach Matthew Mitchell for medical reasons Nov. 12. Howard, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, was an All-American who finished second in the nation with a 23.4 scoring average while also leading her team in rebounding with 6.5 per game and 3-point baskets at 3.1 per game. Howard is once again surrounded by talent with Chasity Patterson also back to relieve some of the scoring burden. Howard will get competition from Tennessee’s Rennia Davis, a two-time All-SEC pick who averaged 18 points and 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season.

4. Top Newcomer

Arkansas’ Destiny Pitts, a 5-7 point guard transfer from Oregon State, is off to a flying start averaging 16.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the Razorbacks, who have lost only to No. 11 Maryland in 10 games. Pitts was national freshman of the year at Maryland before playing the last two seasons at Oregon State and joining Arkansas as a graduate transfer. She averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds while leading Oregon State to a 49-17 record in two seasons. She will get a big challenge from another Destiny, Texas A&M’s Destiny Pitts, who transferred from Minnesota where she averaged 16.3 points last season, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

5. Pandemic perils

Football is nearing an end but pandemic protocols will continue to hover over college sports teams trying to play games and take precautions to keep players safe. Basketball teams have a much smaller margin for error but also have the benefit of more preparation time and hindsight. LSU coach Nikki Fargas has had to replace one opponent with a backup and recently moved an away game with Ole Miss from Sunday to Monday, Jan. 4, giving her three games in a span of seven days. Fargas said SEC coaches have maintained constant communication through a text chain that keeps everyone up to date. Fargas' efforts to quarantine, gather in small groups and work with training staffs have benefitted the Tigers, who she said had only one positive test for COVID-19.