LSU will return to the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston this weekend for the first time since 2017.

The Tigers begin the round-robin tournament on Friday night against Texas, their first ranked opponent of the season.

LSU has played two series against Texas over the last two years. The Tigers won two games in Baton Rouge, then the Longhorns swept LSU in Austin.

This academic year, LSU has beaten Texas in football and men's basketball.

"Football beat them," coach Paul Mainieri said. "Basketball beat them. Now it's our turn to take our shot."

THE GAME

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Minute Maid Park in Houston

TV: Cox Sports Television and AT&T Sports Net

STREAMING: MLB.com

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 16.

RECORDS: LSU is 6-3. Texas is 9-0.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 1.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 11 SO); Texas – Jr. RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore right-hander Cole Henry needs to show why LSU picked him as its Friday night starter. Henry pitched OK his first two starts of the season, but he has not lasted more than five innings yet because his pitch count rose too fast both outings. Last week, Henry walked three batters as he struggled to grip his curveball in bitter cold. The weather won’t affect him this weekend. Henry needs to deliver a gem.

