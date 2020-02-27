LSU will return to the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston this weekend for the first time since 2017.
The Tigers begin the round-robin tournament on Friday night against Texas, their first ranked opponent of the season.
After eight different combinations through eight games, LSU baseball has settled on one lineup, establishing consistency for the first time this season.
LSU has played two series against Texas over the last two years. The Tigers won two games in Baton Rouge, then the Longhorns swept LSU in Austin.
This academic year, LSU has beaten Texas in football and men's basketball.
"Football beat them," coach Paul Mainieri said. "Basketball beat them. Now it's our turn to take our shot."
Supported by the bottom of its lineup, No. 19 LSU beat Louisiana Tech, 7-1, on Wednesday night. The Tigers won their third straight game.
THE GAME
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park in Houston
TV: Cox Sports Television and AT&T Sports Net
STREAMING: MLB.com
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas is ranked No. 16.
RECORDS: LSU is 6-3. Texas is 9-0.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 1.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 3 BB, 11 SO); Texas – Jr. RHP Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.38 ERA, 13.0 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore right-hander Cole Henry needs to show why LSU picked him as its Friday night starter. Henry pitched OK his first two starts of the season, but he has not lasted more than five innings yet because his pitch count rose too fast both outings. Last week, Henry walked three batters as he struggled to grip his curveball in bitter cold. The weather won’t affect him this weekend. Henry needs to deliver a gem.
