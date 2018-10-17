LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night on his weekly radio show on WDGL-FM 98.1 that he does not expect tight end Thaddeus Moss to play this season.
Moss, a North Carolina State transfer, has missed every game this season due to a lingering injury and Orgeron said he hopes that he may get a redshirt season due to his injury.
Orgeron had said leading up to the Georgia game that Moss might play, and Moss even dressed out in full pads and practiced during the week. But on gameday, Moss was not dressed out at Tiger Stadium.
Orgeron said Monday that Moss' recovery schedule was uncertain.
"I'm trying to figure it out myself," Orgeron said. "Sometimes he practices, feels better. It's a lingering injury. When it comes to game time, (he) doesn't feel like he's full speed, stuff like that. It's something that he's not completely healed. We want it to heal a lot faster, but it's not healing the way we want it. He wants to play. When he tries to play, he can't."