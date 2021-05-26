The LSU football team wasn't included in the three regular-season games that CBS will televise this fall involving Southeastern Conference teams.
The network announced Wednesday the eight regular-season games it has set along with the SEC championship game on Dec. 4 and the Sun Bowl matchup on Dec. 31.
The three SEC games announced are Alabama at Florida on Sept. 18, Georgia vs. Florida on Oct. 30 and Missouri at Arkansas on Nov. 26. All three will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central.
While LSU wasn't initially picked by CBS, the Tigers will have eight other opportunities to be on the network with games announced on a weekly basis during the season.
CBS' schedule features SEC games on a total of 11 Saturdays — including doubleheaders on Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 — in addition to the three games announced Wednesday.
Those doubleheader games will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central.
LSU games that could still be picked up by CBS are at Mississippi State (Sept. 25), Auburn (Oct. 2), at Kentucky (Oct. 9), Florida (Oct. 16), at Ole Miss (Oct. 23), at Alabama (Nov. 6), Arkansas (Nov. 13) and Texas A&M (Nov. 27).
If the LSU-Alabama matchup is chosen by CBS, it would mark the 15th consecutive season they've played in front of the network's cameras.
The last time the Tigers and Crimson Tie were not featured on CBS was in 2006 when ESPN had the broadcast.
LSU had three games televised by CBS last season against Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama.
ESPN is expected to announce some of its early-season games in the next week.
CBS SCHEDULE
(All times Central)
Saturday, Sept. 11
Air Force at Navy, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Alabama at Florida, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Boise State at Utah State, 11 a.m.
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
SEC on CBS, 2:30 p.m.
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 7 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 16
SEC on CBS, 11 a.m.
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Army vs. Air Force, 10:30 a.m.
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 26
Boise State at San Diego State, 11 a.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27
SEC on CBS Game of the Week, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
SEC championship game, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Army vs. Navy, 2 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
Sun Bowl, 11:30 a.m.