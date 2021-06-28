LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal after a violation of school policy, according to multiple reports Monday. His departure would be a significant hit to an offensive line that was expected to return all five starters from last season.
Rivals was the first to report the news.
The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal has missed several games throughout his career at LSU and the highly talented tackle was expected to be a solid option going into his junior season with potential to be a top draft choice next spring.
Rosenthal, who has missed 12 games in two seasons, was suspended indefinitely from the team in October and was reinstated against Arkansas after missing two games. Cameron Wire started in Rosenthal's place at left tackle. Rosenthal returned to the starting lineup four games later in LSU's home loss to Alabama.
Wire, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound junior, is the most tenured option to replace Rosenthal in 2021. Wire has been a utility lineman for LSU in the past two seasons, starting in games as a tackle and guard.
If Rosenthal indeed leaves the program — players who enter the NCAA transfer portal also have the option to return — his absence will highlight LSU's depth issue at offensive tackle, a potential roster management issue that was mitigated by the full return of last year's starting unit.
The loss of Rosenthal also presents the first personnel hurdle for new offensive line coach Brad Davis. The former Arkansas assistant joined the coaching staff earlier in June to replace James Cregg, with whom LSU parted ways for reasons sources told The Advocate are related to NCAA recruiting violations.
Now, Davis will have to develop an offensive line that regressed in 2020 — a year after the position group won the Joe Moore Award for nation's top blocking unit — and was already losing all of its returning five starters after the 2021 season either to the NFL or expired eligibility.
Behind returning starters left guard Ed Ingram, center Liam Shanahan, right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus, the remaining 11 offensive linemen on the roster only have seven starts between them. The Tigers signed two offensive linemen, four-star tackle Garrett Dellinger and three-star interior lineman Kimo Makaneole, within the team's 2021 recruiting class.
There is a more immediate question: How will LSU's depth now be spread across the offensive line in 2021?
Wire was a convenient player who could fill in at both tackle and guard when needed, and, if he's called upon to start at tackle, less experienced linemen would have to fill in that role.
Already, there's a position battle at right guard between incumbent starter Chasen Hines and former four-star recruit Anthony Bradford, a third-year Michigan native who could overtake Hines once fall camp begins. Hines has played center and guard while at LSU, which does not give him the same experience in flexibility at tackle as Wire.
That means LSU's main options at left tackle aside from Wire are Marcus Dumervil, a former four-star recruit who played in one game against South Carolina last season, and early enrollee Dellinger, a four-star signee whom LSU coach Ed Orgeron has already said was expected to see playing time this season.
Sophomore Thomas Perry was recruited as an offensive tackle — a former three-star prospect from Teurlings Cathlolic — but after a freshman injury and competing with Wire in 2020's spring practices, the 6-foot-6, 329-pound sophomore mostly appeared at guard last season.