The LSU men's basketball team's first-round loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament hurt their NCAA Tournament seedings just a bit ahead of Selection Sunday, according to experts.

The 76-73 loss to the Gators eliminated any shot at earning a program-best one seed and knocked them down to a likely three seed rather than the two seed they were projected to be by most experts prior to the conference tournament.

It won't be long before we find out where the Tigers will start their journey at The Big Dance, however.

Selection Sunday is just around the corner, kicking off at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS. We'll be here to keep you updated on the latest surrounding LSU's march toward the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a potential national championship.

You can get important selection show information and live updates below:

SELECTION SUNDAY

-- When: Sunday, March 17; 5 p.m.

-- Where: WWL-TV (CBS 4) in New Orleans; WAFB-TV (CBS 9) in Baton Rouge | Click here to more TV affiliates.

-- Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, March Madness Live and fuboTV

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see live updates? Click here.

Most bracketologists peg the No. 9 Tigers as a three seed playing in either the East or Midwest regional, but Teamrankings.com still has them as a 2 seed, while USA Today's Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson have labeled them a 4 seed.

Here are the latest NCAA Tournament projections for LSU, along with their potential opponent:

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 3 seed, East Regional (Des Moines, Iowa), vs. 14 seed Harvard

Chris Dobbertean, SB Nation: 3 seed, Midwest Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma), vs. 14 seed Montana

Teamrankings.com: 2 seed, (No. 8 overall), (no regional or potential opponent noted)

Bracketville: 3 seed, East Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma), vs. 14 seed Georgia State

Dave Ommen, NBC Sports: 3 seed, East Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma), vs. 14 seed Georgia State

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 3 seed, East Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma), vs. 14 seed Harvard

Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson, USA Today: 4 seed, East Regional (Hartford, Connecticut), vs. 13 seed Davidson

Bracketmatrix.com: 3 seed, (No. 10 overall), (no regional or potential opponent noted)

Realtimerpi.com: 3 seed, West Regional vs. 14 seed Old Dominion (no regional noted)

+2 Rabalais: LSU has its '68,' but Tony Benford must have more ploys ready for postseason run NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When Bob Starkey was thrust into the role of interim coach for the LSU women’s basketball team in 2007, he set about trying…

Can't see video below? Click here.

The “nitty gritty” on LSU

The NCAA generates a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 26-6 (16-2 SEC)

NCAA NET ranking: 14

Strength of schedule (SOS): 24

Non-conference SOS: 9

Quadrant 1 record: 9-3

Quadrant 2 record: 7-3

Quadrant 3 record: 7-0

Quadrant 4 record: 3-0

Quadrant 1 is defined as home games against NET 1-30 teams, neutral site games against 1-50, road games against 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, neutral 51-100, away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, neutral 101-200, away 136-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161+, neutral 201+, away 241+

AP rank: 9

USA Today coaches’ rank: 9

RPI (per RealTimeRPI.com): 13

Jeff Sagarin rating: 20

KenPom.com rating: 17

NCAA Tournament dates and sites

First Four

March 19-20: UD Arena, Dayton, Ohio

First/Second rounds

March 21 and 23: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, Iowa

March 21 and 23: XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut

March 21 and 23: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

March 21 and 23: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

March 22 and 24: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

March 22 and 24: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

March 22 and 24: SAP Center, San Jose, California

March 22 and 24: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Regionals

March 28 and 30: West—Honda Center, Anaheim, California

March 28 and 30: South—KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

March 29 and 31: Midwest—Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

March 29 and 31: East—Capital One Arena, Washington

Final Four

April 6 and 8: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis