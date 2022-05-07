WHO: LSU (31-15, 13-10 SEC) at Alabama (16-21, 10-13)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium
TV: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Sam Dutton (0-1, 2.40 ERA, RHP, Fr.); Alabama — Grayson Hitt (4-2, 4.37 ERA, LHP, So.)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers have four names in top three SEC offensive categories. Cade Doughty leads the conference in doubles with 18 so far this year. Jacob Berry is No. 2 in total bases (121), No. 2 in hits (68) and No. 3 in batting average (.378). Dylan Crews is tied at No. 2 in triples (4), while Gavin Dugas is No. 2 in being hit by a pitch (13) despite sitting out the past few games.