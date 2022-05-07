BR.lsunicholls.050322 HS 0007.JPG

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) beats the ball to second base on the steal against Nicholls, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU (31-15, 13-10 SEC) at Alabama (16-21, 10-13)

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium

TV: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Sam Dutton (0-1, 2.40 ERA, RHP, Fr.); Alabama — Grayson Hitt (4-2, 4.37 ERA, LHP, So.)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers have four names in top three SEC offensive categories. Cade Doughty leads the conference in doubles with 18 so far this year. Jacob Berry is No. 2 in total bases (121), No. 2 in hits (68) and No. 3 in batting average (.378). Dylan Crews is tied at No. 2 in triples (4), while Gavin Dugas is No. 2 in being hit by a pitch (13) despite sitting out the past few games. 

