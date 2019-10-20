A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: CBS
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 30-22-1
LAST MEETING: LSU 22, Auburn 21 (Sept. 15, 2018 in Auburn, Ala.)
ON AUBURN
RECORD: 6-1, 3-1 SEC
RECENT RESULTS: Defeated Texas A&M 28-20, defeated Mississippi State 56-23, lost to Florida 24-13, defeated Arkansas 51-10
ON THE TIGERS OFFENSE
LEADERS: Quarterback Bo Nix, running back Kam Martin, wide receiver Seth Williams.
Despite losing running back JaTarvious Whitlow (544 yards, 4.9 average, seven TDs) to a knee injury earlier this month, the Tigers still rushed for 298 yards Saturday at Arkansas. They continue to lead the SEC and are 11th in the nation with 239.6 rushing yards per game. Nix has gotten the job done as a true freshman starter.
ON THE TIGERS DEFENSE
LEADERS: Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, defensive end Marlon Davidson, safety Jeremiah Dinson.
Auburn has one of the best, if not the best, front sevens in the country. They rank 12th against the run in allowing just 94.3 yards per game and are 23rd overall (319.0) because they are in the middle of the pack at 68th against the pass in allowing 224.7 yards per game.
RUMBLINGS
Auburn has had its way much of the season, but the offense met its match with 269 total yards in a setback to Florida. The defense has been solid for the most part, but it can be vulnerable vs. the pass — giving up 266 yards at UF and 335 yards at Texas A&M.
Sheldon Mickles