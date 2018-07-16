Here are four observations from columnist Scott Rabalais at Day 1 of SEC media days...

1 MOREAU WANTS MORE

Foster Moreau came to SEC Media Days looking sharp, sporting a purple and gold bow tie he said he tied himself. In his spare time, he ties them for former LSU tailback Derrius Guice as well. Moreau took a sharp knife to the expectations many in the media have for a six- or seven-win season for LSU. “I want 10 wins,” he said. “At least 10 wins.” Confidence springs eternal at Media Days.

2 THE FISHER KING

Jimbo Fisher looked like one unhappy camper in 2017 at Florida State, arguing with a fan as he left the field following a loss to Louisville. Fisher was all smiles here Monday, the smile of a man with a guaranteed $75 million contract and time (a little) to build Texas A&M into what Florida State was: a national champion. Still expect the Aggies to be picked fourth or fifth in the SEC West this year.

3 DON’T BET ON IT

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey lamented the nationwide legalization of sports betting but admitted his schools will likely have to generate NFL injury report-like “availability” reports at some point. What is a bad bet is that the SEC does away with its current 6-1-1 football schedule format or goes to a nine-game conference slate any time soon. In LSU terms, the contentious Florida cross-divisional series isn’t going anywhere.

4 A PORTABLE FEAST

This year marks the first time the SEC has taken Media Days outside the Birmingham area since its inception in 1985. The event returns to Hoover, Alabama, in 2019, but after that it could be on the move again. Sankey said he liked Media Days to have “portability.” Reports are it may go to Nashville in 2020. If Media Days keeps moving, you have to figure one year it finds its way to New Orleans.