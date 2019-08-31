There's a tall tale that LSU once offered basketball standout Zion Williamson a football scholarship in fall 2016.

Fast forward a few years, and Zion is making his Tiger Stadium debut -- as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joined by fellow rookies Jaxon Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zion drew quite a crowd before LSU's home opener against Georgia Southern.

It's been a busy week of football for Zion, who also attended Tulane's home opener Thursday against Florida International, 42-14.

Something tells us LSU is hoping Zion brings some of that good luck with him Saturday night.

Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and NAW in attendance tonight for Georgia Southern vs. LSU In Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/BXjTGR5Djc — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) August 31, 2019

Pels rookies Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are on the sidelines



I've never wanted to be down there more than this moment#LSU https://t.co/omPwEf3Aa4 — Glen West (@glenwest21) August 31, 2019