New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, left and fellow rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker are seen on the Tiger Stadium sidelines before LSU's home opener Saturday against Georgia Southern.

 STAFF PHOTO BY WILSON ALEXANDER

There's a tall tale that LSU once offered basketball standout Zion Williamson a football scholarship in fall 2016.

Fast forward a few years, and Zion is making his Tiger Stadium debut -- as the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Joined by fellow rookies Jaxon Hayes and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zion drew quite a crowd before LSU's home opener against Georgia Southern.

It's been a busy week of football for Zion, who also attended Tulane's home opener Thursday against Florida International, 42-14.

Something tells us LSU is hoping Zion brings some of that good luck with him Saturday night.

---

---

