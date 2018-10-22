Political consultant and LSU professor James Carville garnered national attention Monday for his fierce letter to the editor that criticized the Southeastern Conference for its handling of a controversial penalty and suspension assessed to star Tiger linebacker Devin White.

By now you probably know the story: White was flagged for targeting Saturday against Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald with 5:53 left in the game. Targeting comes with an automatic ejection. And if the targeting foul occurs in the second half, the player must sit out the first half of the upcoming game. In this case, that's Alabama vs. LSU on Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium.

"If there was any doubt, the SEC crew in zebra stripes made it clear Saturday night. The league is in cahoots with the Crimson Tide. Yes, it appears there is collusion," Carville wrote in the letter.

On Monday, Carville appeared on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on ESPN and doubled down on his claims in the letter, accusing the SEC of giving Alabama special treatment over the years.

"It's all inbred," Carville quipped. "They're sitting there in Birmingham. Why the SEC office can't be in Atlanta, I have no idea. You can't get to Birmingham from an SEC school. Do you know how many SEC schools have non-stops to Atlanta? ... They go to the same clubs. They do the same things. And every time something comes up, it's always in Alabama's favor.

"I would believe the Saudi government before I'd believe the SEC commissioner's office. That's a fact."

Carville said he understands how loaded a word like "collusion" is, but he argued that "one consistency after another that favors one member institution over another member institution -- to me -- is evidence that something is amiss."

Like in his letter, Carville made a personal plea to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey to overturn the foul against White.

"Mr. Commissioner, be fair to our athletes," Carville said. "Be fair to the people you're sitting there and supposed to represent their interests. You're not there to represent the interests of the University of Alabama. You're there to represent the whole Southeastern Conference. And that means every athlete on every team. That's your job. Do your job, sir. I beg you."

