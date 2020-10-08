LSU senior right-side hitter Taylor Bannister earned a spot on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference team and the Tigers were picked fifth by the league's coaches Thursday.

It's the third consecutive year Bannister has been named preseason All-SEC. She has earned postseason All-SEC honors each season as well.

The Missouri City, Texas, native’s 1,255 career kills rank 12th in LSU history. She has tallied more than 430 kills in each of the past two seasons.

LSU had 98 points. Kentucky is the preseason SEC favorite, earning 11 first-place votes.

The Tigers begin their slate of eight fall matches on Oct. 17 at Texas A&M. 

SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

No. Team Points

1 Kentucky (11) 143

2 Florida (2) 132

3 Missouri 120

4 Texas A&M 103

5 LSU 98

6 Georgia 91

7 South Carolina 77

7 Tennessee 77

9 Arkansas 52

10 Ole Miss 40

11 Alabama 34

12 Mississippi State 28

13 Auburn 19

Preseason All-SEC team

Thayer Hall, Florida

Gabby Curry, Kentucky

Madison Lilley, Kentucky

Alli Stumler, Kentucky

Taylor Bannister, LSU

Kylie Deberg, Missouri

Tyanna Omazic, Missouri

Mikayla Robinson, South Carolina

Camille Conner, Texas A&M

