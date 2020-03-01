HOUSTON — Dane Acker crouched on the mound inside Minute Maid Park. The Oklahoma right-handed pitcher needed one more out to complete a no-hitter against LSU. Acker watched while the shortstop fielded a sharp ground ball. He turned toward first base as the throw reached the bag before Alex Milazzo.

The final out secured, Acker raised both hands. The Sooners sprinted out of their dugout. They surrounded Acker, forming a huddle of players who jumped across the field. Hats and gloves spun into the air.

Forty-two years had passed since the last no-hitter thrown against LSU. School records, incomplete before 1972, showed the Tigers had been no-hit three times — all in seven-inning games.

Acker didn’t allow a hit over nine innings. The No. 19 Tigers lost 1-0, wasting a gem by redshirt sophomore AJ Labas on the final day of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.

+3 Leading until the seventh inning, LSU buried by late home runs in loss to Baylor LSU controlled most of the game, holding Baylor scoreless through the fifth inning. Then the Tigers started allowing home runs.

Labas carried his own no-hit bid for seven innings. He held Oklahoma (9-3) hitless until catcher Justin Mitchell led off the eighth with a solo home run. Labas slipped as he released the pitch, a slider that hung over the middle of the plate.

As Mitchell rounded the bases, Labas stepped off the mound. He wiped his mouth with his jersey. Labas retired the next three batters. He walked slowly into the dugout. Before Mitchell’s home run, the only Oklahoma player to reach base was hit by a pitch.

Labas came six outs from completing a no-hitter. He allowed one run. And he lost the game.

“It's frustrating when your starting pitcher completely shoves the other team and dominates that game,” sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso said. “We couldn't get the job done for him. It's something I'm really pissed off about right now.”

Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda greets Tigers before LSU-Baylor baseball game Former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda sat behind home plate as LSU played Baylor at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Acker, a transfer from San Jacinto College, was making his third start for Oklahoma. He entered the game with a 4.50 ERA, having allowed six runs over 12 innings. Opponents had batted .171 against him.

Acker walked two batters and hit another, giving LSU chances, but an offensive trend that has concerned coach Paul Mainieri continued. The Tigers had struck out 23 times in their previous two games. Mainieri wanted players to be “tougher outs with two strikes,” especially contact hitters.

The Tigers struck out 11 times against Acker, reaching double-digit strikeouts for the third straight game. After Saul Garza reached base in the fifth inning, LSU struck out three straight times. Acker didn’t let another runner on base.

With the roof closed above Minute Maid Park, the ball travelled less on Sunday. The Tigers hit a couple balls that looked like home runs or doubles into the gap, only for the ball to sputter at the warning track. The same thing happened to Oklahoma. Labas thought he had allowed home runs a couple times before Mitchell actually hit one.

“It doesn't matter,” Milazzo said, brushing off the conditions. He looked toward the scoreboard. It showed a graphic congratulating Acker on his no-hitter. “At the end of the day, we should have won only giving up one run.”

After Labas walked off the field in the eighth inning, he sat inside the dugout encouraging LSU’s hitters. He didn’t know either pitcher was throwing a no-hitter until his ended. Labas tried to boost his teammates as Acker finished the game.

“It's super tough,” Labas said, “but at the same time, it's baseball. We hit the ball hard all game, but we didn't have the luck.”

Once Oklahoma finished celebrating around Acker, the teams formed a line across the field. They shook hands and wished each other luck for the rest of the season. Some of the Tigers congratulated Acker on his accomplishment.

How discipline and his dog helped LSU pitcher AJ Labas return to the mound While LSU played last season, injured pitcher AJ Labas focused on rehab, school and his puppy, Roxy. He now fills a vital spot in the weekend rotation.

“Hell of a game,” junior Brandon Kaminer told him.

The Tigers grabbed their bags. They left the stadium after their second straight loss, looking for answers after getting no-hit for the first time since 1978 against Auburn. They needed to improve their offensive performance with two weeks until their first Southeastern Conference game.

“We've got to limit our strikeouts,” Beloso said. “We've got to have better at-bats. Moving forward, we will. But right now, we've got to grow up. And we've got to do it pretty quickly.”

The players walked past Acker. The pitcher stood nearby for a television interview. His teammates had poured water over his back, soaking his jersey and leaving ice around his feet. Acker rested his hands on his hips, triumphant while LSU emptied its dugout.