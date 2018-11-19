For the second week in a row, LSU made a move upward in The Associated Press' men's basketball poll released Monday morning.
But after moving up one spot a week ago, the Tigers climbed three spots in the AP's second regular-season poll.
LSU improved to 4-0 by defeating Memphis (85-76) and Louisiana Tech (74-67) last week and climbed from No. 22 to 19th.
In the AP's nationwide poll of 65 sportswriters and broadcasters, Will Wade's Tigers picked up 358 points to come in behind TCU (388) and just ahead of Iowa (354).
It's LSU's highest ranking since the Tigers were No. 21 in the 2015-16 AP preseason poll.
Duke remained No. 1 in the poll, which features four other Southeastern Conference schools along with LSU: Tennis is fifth, Auburn is eighth, Kentucky is 10th and Mississippi State is 15th.
The Tigers were ranked 23rd in the AP's preseason poll that came out Oct. 22.
LSU, which is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2012-13, will put its unbeaten record on the line later this week in the Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Florida.
The Tigers will open the three-game, four-day tournament against Charleston at 6 p.m. Thursday in a game to be televised by ESPN.
LSU will take on UAB or No. No. 14 Florida State, the other two teams in its bracket, on Friday night. After a day off Saturday, the Tigers will play one of the four teams in the other bracket Sunday to close out the tournament.