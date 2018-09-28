Here's a rundown of times for the Ole Miss vs. LSU:
Saturday, September 29
9 a.m. — LSU SportShop opens
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)
2 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)
3 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)
3 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)
3:30 p.m. — Parish County Line performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)
5 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium
5:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium
5:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club. (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)
6 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village. (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
6:20 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni
6:35 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”
7:45 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)
- Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live
7:57 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Max Fugler, Johnny Robinson)
8 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance
8:03 p.m. — Moment of Silence for Wayde Sims
8:04 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem
8:10 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video
8:11 p.m. — LSU takes the field
8:12 p.m. — Ole Miss takes the field
8:12 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield
8:15 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ESPN or Watch ESPN
On-Field Presentations
1st Quarter — LSU Tennis Reunion (NW 20-yard line)
End of 1st Quarter — Billy Cannon Statue unveiling video
Halftime — Golden Band from Tigerland performs. 1958 National Championship Team presentation