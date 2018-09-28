lsuslufootball0186.090918 bf
LSU's Golden Band From Tiger Land starts up the fight song while coming down Victory Hill before LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Here's a rundown of times for the Ole Miss vs. LSU: 

Saturday, September 29

9 a.m.  — LSU SportShop opens

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Maravich Center ramps (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

1 p.m. — Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest opens (across Nicholson Drive from Tiger Stadium)

2 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Opens (1st Floor of Athletic Administration Building)

3 p.m. — L-Club Tailgate (Legends Club at PMAC)

3 p.m. — Tiger One Village opens (front of PMAC)

3:30 p.m. — Parish County Line performs in Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village (front of PMAC)

5 p.m. — Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

5:15 p.m. — Student gates open (Gate 7 only) at Tiger Stadium

5:30 p.m. — The Chute opens inside Tiger Stadium

5:30 p.m. — All remaining gates to Tiger Stadium open including Skyline Club. (LSU At the Game Programs on sale in and around Tiger Stadium)

6 p.m. —  LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show at Cou-Yon’s Tiger One Village. (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

6:20 p.m. — LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with former LSU football alumni

6:35 p.m. — Band comes down “Victory Hill”

7:45 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush)

7:57 p.m. — Guest Captains Presentation (Max Fugler, Johnny Robinson)

8 p.m. — Golden Band from Tigerland takes the field for pregame performance

8:03 p.m. — Moment of Silence for Wayde Sims

8:04 p.m. — Alma Mater and National Anthem

8:10 p.m. — Saturday Night in Death Valley - LSU Intro Video

8:11 p.m.  — LSU takes the field

8:12 p.m. — Ole Miss takes the field

8:12 p.m. — Coin toss at midfield

8:15 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ESPN or Watch ESPN     

On-Field Presentations

1st Quarter — LSU Tennis Reunion (NW 20-yard line)

End of 1st Quarter — Billy Cannon Statue unveiling video

Halftime — Golden Band from Tigerland performs. 1958 National Championship Team presentation

