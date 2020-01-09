The New Year's party was in full swing when John Jefferson raised his glass for a round of toasts toward his three sons.

To Jordan, for his first season in college coaching. May his time as a graduate assistant at Colorado State mark the beginning of a prosperous career.

To Rickey, for his health and recovery. Let the ACL tear that cost him a shot with the New Orleans Saints no longer stand in his way.

And not least, to Justin. To the level of success he's reached as an LSU wide receiver and the opportunity he has to finally bring a national championship home.

If you were in their St. Rose home for that toast, it would have been one of the only hints that this was a football family. There are no posters on the walls, no pictures that indicate that Jordan was once a quarterback at LSU, that Rickey was a Tigers defensive back, that Justin is in Baton Rouge now.

Football is more internal for the Jeffersons. The parents, John and Elaine, shy away from attending practices and visits to campus. There may be no items of purple in gold in sight, but the memories and emotions? Oh yes, they're quite alive in this household.

Just ask about the 2012 BCS championship game — the last time a Jefferson had a shot at the biggest title in college football.

"I remember it," John said.

Justin was 11 years old. The family roamed Champions Square before entering the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where Alabama beat LSU 21-0 in the infamous rematch.

The LSU offense crossed the 50-yard line once in the game, a figure that draws a clear line between LSU's limited offensive era of the past and its record-breaking system of the present.

There's validation for the Jefferson family within the school's scheme today, the nation's No. 1 scoring offense that coaches and administrators have said finally best uses the talent within the program.

Justin's 102 catches are already the most in a single-season in school history. His 1,434 yards rank third all-time at LSU, and his 18 touchdown receptions are tied with teammate Ja'Marr Chase for the most in one year in school history.

If No. 1 LSU (14-0) beats No. 3 Clemson (14-0) on Monday in the College Football Playoff championship game, a Jefferson will be one of the major reasons the Tigers won it this season.

"It means a lot because when Jordan came through and it didn't happen for him, he was blamed a lot for that," John said. "To see Justin in the same situation and to be in a situation to where he can make a difference to win a national championship, that's big. That's big for Jordan, my wife, the whole family."

On New Year's night, John said his sons popped fireworks outside their home in St. Rose, near the grassy lot where they used to play football as children.

The Jefferson brothers don't often get to be together like that. No, not on New Year's. There's usually some football event that keeps them apart. Last year, it was the Fiesta Bowl, when Justin caught two touchdowns in LSU's 40-32 victory over Central Florida on New Year's Day in Glendale, Arizona.

That game showed what was to come in LSU's offense.

That was when offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger dedicated the game plan to a spread scheme, a wide-open attack that the team expanded in the offseason with the addition of passing-game coordinator Joe Brady.

The expansion included moving Justin inside near the slot, when he'd previously played more toward the sideline. Justin acknowledged he was uncertain about the move at first, but Brady knew that's where he'd have the largest impact.

"I don't know if there's going to be too many nickel (safeties) that can cover him," Brady said in June. "So if he's matched up inside, then they're eventually going to have to take one of their best corners and put him inside."

Mismatches emerged throughout the 2019 season. Defenses struggled to account for Justin, plus the two other dynamic receivers on the outside, Chase and Terrace Marshall.

Records fell weekly. Success alternated between the receivers. Justin had four 100-yard games within the first six games. Chase had five consecutive 100-yard games to finish the regular season.

It was Chase who won the Biletnikoff Award for nation's top receiver.

It was Chase who was named first-team AP All-America.

But even after the snubs, Justin showcased his vitality, recording 14 catches, 227 yards and four touchdowns in LSU's 63-28 Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal — counting each touchdown by lifting one finger after another in the end zone.

"I think Justin felt a little disrespected after the year with all the awards and wanted to come out in this game and prove to the country that he was one of the best guys out there," Burrow said. "And I think he did it."

Justin's brothers were both in Atlanta for the game. It was Rickey's birthday. So when LSU coach Ed Orgeron gave his team a few days off through New Year's, Jordan and Rickey were able to dole out advice for their younger brother before his biggest collegiate game.

"They got to spend a little time with him and kind of talk to Justin a little bit as big brothers," John said. "They're proud of him. They're impressed on how he's become and how he's developed."

Orgeron even admits he couldn't have predicted Justin would have been this successful. And he was perhaps the only major college coach who believed the young receiver would pan out.

Justin weighed 155 pounds as a junior at Destrehan High, and he was still catching up to his 6-foot-2 frame. He ran with a limp because his knee kept knotting up, which made him look uncoordinated. Several schools also passed on Justin because they didn't know whether he'd qualify academically.

But Orgeron held open a scholarship. Justin graduated from Destrehan high after one, three-week summer class, and he became LSU's final scholarship member in the fall of 2017.

Now the 6-foot-3, 192-pound receiver holds multiple records at LSU that are among those Burrow has said "may never be broken."

"Not bad for a two-star recruit," Orgeron said.

All that's left now is what's evaded his family for nearly a decade: a national championship.

And once again, it'll be played in the Superdome.

"Now we have another son to get that same opportunity and can make that happen for us," John said. "And that's great."

