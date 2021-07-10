Lafayette Christian lineman Fitzgerald West verbally committed to LSU on Saturday, but the two-time all-state selection revealed after the announcement he had privately pledged to the Tigers last month.
"I committed probably about two weeks ago," said West, who became LSU's 14th commitment in the 2022 class.
"It was two weeks after LSU offered me a scholarship. I was on my way back from visiting Alabama. I called coach (Ed) Orgeron. He said, 'Are you ready to become a Tiger?,' and I said, 'Yes, sir, I am.'"
Although the Crimson Tide extended a scholarship offer to West during his Tuscaloosa visit, the 6-foot-2, 315-pounder had already made his decision.
"I had been thinking about it for a while," he said. "I prayed the night before. I knew what I wanted to do. I just didn't know when I was going to tell them."
Alabama, SMU and Tulane received strong consideration from West, who wanted to remain close to home.
"My mom sacrificed for me my whole life," he said. "It's been a blessing to have a mom like that. I didn't want to put the stress on her by going far away. Baton Rouge is an hour drive. I knew it would be easy for her."
Fellow LSU commitments Walker Howard (St. Thomas More), Will Campbell (Neville) and Laterrence Welch (Acadiana) were among the supporters at the LCA Sportsplex Saturday, along with current LSU freshman and former LCA star Sage Ryan.
"One of our good buddies just committed to LSU," said Howard, a five-star quarterback. "We're excited to have him with us. It's a brotherhood. We're real excited about the next four to five years together."
West and Campbell, a five-star offensive tackle from Neville, will likely be tasked with blocking for Howard when the group eventually suits up together at LSU.
"Will texted me yesterday," Howard explained. "He said, 'Let's make sure we're there supporting (West), making sure he's comfortable and making sure he knows we have his back.
"With Fitz at center, nobody is going to touch me. That's for sure. We have championships on the way. I'm ready to win some championships together. We're going to be the best in the country, No. 1 in the country at the end of the day."
Over the past four years, the Knights have posted a 46-3 record with four state championships. West, a four-year starter on the defensive line for LCA, is being recruiting by LSU as a center.
"Fitz is a high character, great kid," LCA coach Trev Faulk said. "He wants to do the right thing. He's a hard worker with a great work ethic. He obviously has the talent, measurables and all those things. But I think his leadership ability and all those intangible things are what truly makes him a special kid and a special person.
"The kid has been successful in everything that he has done. He was district champ in the shot put and state runner-up in that, as well. He's a very good student, does great in the classroom and in the community. Obviously, everybody sees what he does on the football field. When you put all of that together, you end up with a special package."
Faulk was especially impressed with the support of West's future teammates.
"I think that's neat, having those guys coming in, forming those relationships and developing those bonds early," he said. "Hopefully, that will carry over once those guys sign and become teammates in college.
"Everything that I've heard, even going back to the 2021 class that just signed...there are a lot of great, high-character kids that are really talented. Having Walker here, having Campbell here, having LT here....having those guys already here, supporting each other, and building those bonds, that will do nothing but help as they become teammates and grow together over the four to five years."