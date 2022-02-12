THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A series of serendipitous events have made the days leading up to Super Bowl LVI the week of Andrew Whitworth.
The Los Angeles Rams’ offensive tackle, who spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, will face his former team in the big game at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. At 40, Whitworth will be the oldest starting offensive lineman in Super Bowl history.
He is already the oldest active player in the league, now that Tom Brady has retired.
And on Thursday night, the Monroe native became the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year after finishing as a finalist for the award the previous three seasons.
The only thing missing from Whitworth’s whirlwind week is a Super Bowl victory. And his teammates want to make it happen for him.
Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., himself a former LSU great, is determined to make it happen.
“I feel like he’s one of the most deserving people — Man of the Year, 40, playing the most physical, demanding position in the game and doing it at a high level still,” Beckham said after practice Friday. “For a guy like that, I’m going to go out and give my all. Just want to be able to win that ring for him and the rest of these guys.”
Beckham and Whitworth have long bonded over their alma mater. Now that the former Tigers are teammates in Los Angeles, the wide receiver has become a first-hand witness to Withworth’s excellence.
The Man of the Year award, one of the league’s most prestigious honors, celebrates a player for his outstanding contributions on and off the field. For Whitworth, the two go hand-in-hand as responsibilities of the job.
“The ways I give back to my community is a direct reflection of how much I respect what I get to do for a living. To me, that’s why community service is so important,” he said. “I believe in paying it forward and making sure that people know that I’m going to always support them and be there for them.”
Whitworth has supported a variety of causes throughout his 16 years in the NFL, from homelessness and food insecurity in Los Angeles, to reconstruction and education initiatives in Louisiana.
While giving back to those in need is reward enough, Whitworth has appreciated the outpouring of praise he has received following the the moving acceptance speech he gave Thursday.
“It’s honestly one of those things that’s made (for) an emotional day, just to see the feedback,” he said. “Coaches, players, have reached out, so it’s been really cool, really touching, to see the response people have had.”
Few can speak more positively about Whitworth than his teammates.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who joined the team in a trade just last winder, reflected on the past year he has spent with Whitworth. As trade talks with the Detroit Lions began, Stafford found himself with Whitworth and Rams coach Sean McVay, all in the same vacation spot.
Now, as Stafford and Whitworth prepare to take the field together Sunday, the quarterback said he's grateful that so many others got to see Whitworth take a turn in the spotlight Thursday, when he made his acceptance speech.
“What he said (Thursday) night was just so him, and I love that he gave everybody out there a little bit of a glimpse of what we get to see every single day, which is a pretty special person,” Stafford said.
“I think back to a year ago and a couple of weeks, when the trade went down, and how he has impacted my life in those 52 weeks is pretty special.”